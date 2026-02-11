Landon Elmore Is Comfortable And Dangerous

It’s safe to say Landon Elmore is a fan of the UFC BJJ setup as he heads into his second match under the banner at UFC BJJ 5: Musumeci vs Montague.
Wrapping up a submission win just 42 seconds into his debut match against Nate Hernandez at UFC BJJ 4 surely helps that sentiment, but regardless, the 19-year-old enjoys competing in the bowl.
“It was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced,” Elmore told UFC.com. “It was almost like eating burgers your whole entire life, and then you go to the best steakhouse you’ve ever been to. You don’t want to go back to anything else. It was amazing.”
Topping a sub-minute finish is a difficult task, but familiarity with surroundings means a more relaxed energy, which Elmore enjoys. Ahead of his matchup with Rerisson Gabriel, Elmore’s expectations for his performance on February 12 are even higher.
“I’m the type of person where if I’m used to being somewhere, I will go with the flow and be completely normal,” Elmore said. “The last time, I was a bit more nervous because I’d never experienced UFC BJJ before, but now that I have, I feel like I’m way more excited, and I can probably show a bit more of my game, so I’m pretty hyped.
“I bring a nonstop submission highlight reel type of game. It’s what the UFC is looking for, and I feel like my style is perfect for that. I’ve always been that way, a submission kind of guy… I’ve always gone for the sub, and now I have a rule set that actually benefits that for the very first time… I can really shine in this kind of ruleset.”
Elmore may have jumped onto people’s radars when he competed against UFC athlete Bryce Mitchell and submitted “Thug Nasty” with a heel hook in September 2025.
He looks back on that experience fondly, calling it “surreal” to fight someone with such a big name and submit him with one of his favorite finishes.
Elmore hopes to wrap up another leg lock when he competes against Gabriel, whom he sees as a launching pad toward competing for the inaugural 145-pound title when the opportunity arises.
“I think this is a perfect second match for me,” Elmore said. “It’s a match that can prove I belong here, and it’s a match that I’m definitely in line for title contention after this. He’s a good opponent… I think I’m going to come out on top just because I feel like I’m more technical and I feel like I do a ton of planning when I go into my matches, so I feel like whatever happens, I always have a plan for that scenario.”
Earning a shot at a belt is of paramount importance to Elmore, and he views frequent competition as a great path toward the top of the weight division.
“It’s one of my goals in 2026, to be the 145 champion,” he said. “I figured I should get right back on the very next card, so I can work toward that goal."