Landon Elmore Is Comfortable And Dangerous

“I’m the type of person where if I’m used to being somewhere, I will go with the flow and be completely normal,” Elmore said. “The last time, I was a bit more nervous because I’d never experienced UFC BJJ before, but now that I have, I feel like I’m way more excited, and I can probably show a bit more of my game, so I’m pretty hyped.

“I bring a nonstop submission highlight reel type of game. It’s what the UFC is looking for, and I feel like my style is perfect for that. I’ve always been that way, a submission kind of guy… I’ve always gone for the sub, and now I have a rule set that actually benefits that for the very first time… I can really shine in this kind of ruleset.”

Elmore may have jumped onto people’s radars when he competed against UFC athlete Bryce Mitchell and submitted “Thug Nasty” with a heel hook in September 2025.

He looks back on that experience fondly, calling it “surreal” to fight someone with such a big name and submit him with one of his favorite finishes.