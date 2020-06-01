Lando Vannata’s Key Is Letting Go

“At first, it was weird to think of fighting without fans. I was like, ‘That is the last place I want to fight,’ but then I started opening up to the idea, eventually,” Vannata said. “I work with a great sports psychologist and I’ve done hundreds of visualizations when it comes to fighting in the UFC Apex. I will miss the crowd, for sure, and if I could pick, I would be fighting in the largest packed stadium I could with the most fans possible. So even though they won’t be there, I will make sure to put on the best show possible for them.”

“Groovy” has always known that he has the tools to compete with the lightweight division’s elite. To get where he wants to be, he just needs to listen to his close friend, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, and the rest will be history.

“It’s all about, as my good friend “Cowboy” Cerrone says, coming ‘unglued’ and letting my training take over,” Vannata said. “Letting go and just being present in the moment and just enjoying it. Letting my fighting do the talking. So that’s what I’m going to do.”

Vannata doesn’t care how the rematch with Green goes; he is confident that his training, combined with his determination, will help him leave Las Vegas with another “W” on his record.

“I’ve imagined easy fights, quick finishes, I’ve imagined tough three-round wars, I’ve imagined getting cut, I’ve imagined submitting him, and every time I’ve imagined this fight with Bobby I’ve walked out of that Octagon with a win,” Vannata said. “I f****** love this sport and I just want to fight my heart out and savor the victory.”

To see Vannata fight Green tune into UFC Vegas 5 on Saturday at 9pm ET/6pm PT on ESPN+.