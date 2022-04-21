Lando Vannata: The “Groovy King”

Vannata is right. He’s coming off a win last year in his featherweight debut and is excited to make his twelfth walk to the Octagon. For a guy like Vannata, who genuinely loves every second of his life in the fight game, it’s weeks like this that bring out his true personality.

This is where Vannata thrives.

“For me it’s like a click. I feel like a f****** rockstar. I call myself the ‘Groovy King’. It’s like as soon as the music hits and I see anybody in my f******* line of sight, I see a fan, I see a camera, whatever, it clicks that I’m there and I’m ready,” Vannata said. “There’s no problem with me clicking in. I’m always on go.”

Vannata’s attitude is just one of the reasons that fans think so highly of the New Jersey native. The other reason is Vannata’s exciting style of fighting, which has earned him Fight of the Night honors four times.

Being exciting and bringing swagger to the Octagon is something that Vannata prides himself on and it’s something he is happy that fans can recognize.

“They just see swag a lot of time or a dude who is a dog. One of those two. I don’t feel like an average fan will see the intricacies that go on, like I wouldn’t understand the intricacies of their jobs in their daily lives; that’s beyond me,” Vannata said. “But I got the swag, and I got the style and I’m a dog. Those things usually don’t go hand in hand.”

Vannata believes that his UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Lemos opponent Charles Jourdain only has one of those traits.