Lance Gibson Jr. Is Primed For His Full-Circle Moment

“I mean, it's crazy,” he admitted. “I think my dad fought UFC 24 in 2000, in March, actually. So it's like my last fight was, like, I can't remember how many years to the day, almost like where I got signed. And this is a fantastic scenario where I get to go in and carry our legacy and do what I've dreamt to do since I was a kid. So this, it's an honor.”

If Gibson Jr. can deliver a big performance on Saturday night, it seems all the pieces are in place for what would be an emotional victory for the Canadian, who as a youngster dreamed of performing in front of a big crowd at the famous Seattle venue.

View Gibson Jr.'s Athlete Profile

“Oh, man, yeah. It's emotional for me. I can tap into the emotion immediately,” he said. “It's like I said, I've been a little kid growing up here and just all the trials and tribulations. I mean, it's like I had friends that are telling me stories about when I'm sitting on the bus and I got my backpack. They're like, I never imagined … you actually did it. And a lot of people are just like, ‘You actually did what you said you were going to do.’ Back then, I didn't really believe it. I had all the right ingredients to become what I become, but, yeah, just it's gonna feel like a full circle moment. And I think I'm gonna make that kid proud that was sitting outside at that fountain.

“It’s more than just me, too. It's my family, it's my nephews, it's my dad, and that's no pressure. It's just love. So I'm going to be just fully in the moment and embracing it.”