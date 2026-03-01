Lance Gibson Jr. Is Primed For His Full-Circle Moment

Seattle-born Lance Gibson Jr. is ready to make his boyhood dream come true as he returns home in search of his first UFC win.
Gibson Jr. made his Octagon debut back in December, when he stepped in on just three days’ notice to take on King Green at the Meta APEX. Despite the late call and having to face Green’s notoriously tricky style, Gibson Jr. put up a competitive showing as he pushed the Octagon veteran to a split decision.
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Despite coming out on the wrong end of the judges’ call, Gibson jr. said he was happy to have that short-notice shot and said it will stand him in good stead for his fights moving forward.
“You know, I just have a lot of gratitude for that opportunity,” he said. “Obviously, it was awesome to be in there with a veteran of the sport like King Green, and it was a fantastic experience. And I think it’s really going to level up my game this fight.”
Gibson Jr. now finds himself in Seattle, Washington for his sophomore UFC appearance, and as far as locations go, it really couldn’t be any more perfect, as he recalled the moment when he started to dream of becoming a Seattle sports hero.
“What's really cool is I was born literally eight minutes from this hotel right here,” he explained. “And I grew up here. This is where I was born and raised. And then I remember being like, I think I was six years old, 2001, I was sitting outside of the Space Needle at this water fountain that's right next to Climate Pledge (Arena), that was the Key Arena. I would dream a lot (and) daydream a lot, but I was not with anybody, and I would just imagine being a Seattle Supersonics basketball player, and that didn't happen.
On Saturday night, Gibson will take on another local boy in the form of Chase Hooper, who the MMA world has watched grow up inside the Octagon as he went from scrawny young prospect to a fully grown athlete with formidable skills. It’s a challenge that Gibson said he’s going to relish on fight night, as he bids to show that, while Hooper is good, he’s just that little bit better.
“I think he's a great fighter,” he said. “I've watched his career when I wasn't in the UFC and he's had some fantastic wins. He’s had some great, great performances, and he's a great fighter. But I think it’s my time now, so it’s my turn to take the light. He’s a great fighter, but it’s my time.”
Gibson Jr. arrives in Seattle with a 9-2 career record that includes a 5-1 run in the now-defunct Bellator promotion. And after losing out on the scorecards on his UFC debut, it’s more than likely that many people looking at the matchup could underestimate the 31-year-old’s skills.
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With Hooper a much more known quantity among longtime UFC fans, Gibson Jr. said he’s expecting to raise a few eyebrows with his performance on Saturday night.
“I think what's going to surprise people is everything,” he stated. “I think my grappling is better. I think my striking is better. I think my clinch works better. I think everything's better. My skills are better in every area. It's just a matter of like showing that on Saturday night. So, if you know, you know. I guess that's just it… I believe a lot of me is about being in flow. And I believe he'll expose himself like he does in all of his fights, and I'll be able to capitalize on it. And if he doesn't expose himself, I'll expose him.”
One thing that will certainly surprise people is the fact that, away from the gym, Gibson Jr. is a keen beekeeper. It’s an unusual activity for a professional fighter to engage in between fights, but it’s something he finds brings a little calmness and balance to his downtime.
“Ninety-nine percent of it is stressful, but there's that one percent that actually it's weird because it accounts for most of it,” he explained. “If you know anything about frequencies, they say, just the sound of the bees is a healing frequency. I kind of live on energy. They tell you things when you're working on them, and they have an unspoken language, if you can actually slow down and tune into them. So it's definitely healing for me… I mean, you get stung. Last year, I didn't get stung, but the year before, I got stung on my lip, and my lip swelled like it was nuts, and then I also got stung in my eye a couple times. But stings are just part of the program.”
Thankfully for Gibson Jr., he has arrived in Seattle sting-free as he looks to make a statement on his second UFC appearance.
For him, it’s a chance to not just establish himself in the UFC lightweight division, but also to pick up where his father, former UFC vet Lance Gibson Sr, left off.
“I mean, it's crazy,” he admitted. “I think my dad fought UFC 24 in 2000, in March, actually. So it's like my last fight was, like, I can't remember how many years to the day, almost like where I got signed. And this is a fantastic scenario where I get to go in and carry our legacy and do what I've dreamt to do since I was a kid. So this, it's an honor.”
If Gibson Jr. can deliver a big performance on Saturday night, it seems all the pieces are in place for what would be an emotional victory for the Canadian, who as a youngster dreamed of performing in front of a big crowd at the famous Seattle venue.
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“Oh, man, yeah. It's emotional for me. I can tap into the emotion immediately,” he said. “It's like I said, I've been a little kid growing up here and just all the trials and tribulations. I mean, it's like I had friends that are telling me stories about when I'm sitting on the bus and I got my backpack. They're like, I never imagined … you actually did it. And a lot of people are just like, ‘You actually did what you said you were going to do.’ Back then, I didn't really believe it. I had all the right ingredients to become what I become, but, yeah, just it's gonna feel like a full circle moment. And I think I'm gonna make that kid proud that was sitting outside at that fountain.
“It’s more than just me, too. It's my family, it's my nephews, it's my dad, and that's no pressure. It's just love. So I'm going to be just fully in the moment and embracing it.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Pyfer, live from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington on March 28, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/ 2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.