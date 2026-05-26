Lance Gibson Jr. | Destiny Fulfilled

“Growing up in Seattle, it was basketball and football,” began the 31-year-old lightweight, who etched his name and his father’s name in the history books in March when he secured a first-round stoppage win over Chase Hooper, making him and his dad, Lance Gibson Sr., the first father-son combo to each earn victories in the UFC. “I wrestled, obviously trained, so it was more just something I always did and was naturally always good at it. It’s not that I didn’t think I could do it —I just didn’t put the 100-percent intention to it at the time, because it wasn’t the time, because I was 13, 14, 15.”

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While his dad’s final fight came just a few weeks before his seventh birthday, even when his father retired from being an active competitor, Gibson remained immersed in the sport. His father operated a gym and coached, helming multiple training camps for former UFC champion Rampage Jackson when Junior was in high school, which was also around the time that his stepmom, Julia Budd, was making the transition into the sport after competing in Muay Thai.

Tagging along to those training camps in Orange County with Jackson and watching Budd land in Strikeforce, where her second, third, and fourth professional fights came against —in order —Amanda Nunes, Germaine de Randamie, and Ronda Rousey, started to lock in that venturing into “the family business” might be in Gibson’s future. As Budd transitioned to Invicta FC, Gibson had moved on to wrestling collegiately at Arizona State University and was able to share insights from a coaching perspective, as well as serve as a training partner and first-hand observer to the ins-and-outs of how a first-rate promotion operates.