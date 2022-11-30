LaLiga and UFC Team Up to Cross-Promote Their Sports to Fans Around the World

The creation of this partnership stems from a successful initial collaboration between LaLiga North America and UFC at the start of LaLiga’s 2022/23 season with UFC fighters Brandon Moreno and Ilia Topuria. The two superstars traveled to Spain where they experienced a LaLiga match, met with players from Valencia CF and Atlético de Madrid, and created content that was distributed across league, club, and player platforms.

The new partnership will continue collaborations that will feature athletes of both sports. Each year, UFC and LaLiga will organize at least three activations in Spain involving athletes and the participation of LaLiga clubs to promote LaLiga, its teams, and players among UFC fans. In return, UFC will integrate LaLiga into existing digital shows featuring LaLiga players and ambassadors such as UFC Unfiltered and Entre Asaltos podcasts, the Fuera del Octagono Facebook show, and Area de Combate on Twitter Spaces.

In addition to social media collaborations, LaLiga North America will create social content around UFC Fight Weeks to expand awareness of UFC within the passionate soccer community. Coverage will feature tune-in messaging for UFC events and pre- and post-fight coverage, including storytelling around specific UFC fighters tied to their trips to Spain, messages from LaLiga players supporting different UFC fighters, and recap content following fights.