Ladd Is At Her Best When She's Challenged

Fresh off a taxing, Fight of the Night-earning decision win, Ladd was in the midst of some well-earned relaxation: a hike with spotty cell phone reception. When she realized she missed several calls from her coaches and manager, she worried something was wrong.

Instead, it was an offer to headline UFC’s upcoming card in Sacramento against No. 1 bantamweight contender Germaine de Randamie. Sure, Ladd might have liked some more time to decompress after going three hard rounds with Sijara Eubanks at UFC Rochester, but she knew the opportunity was exactly the kind she couldn’t let pass.

“As a fighter, none of us are really at our best unless we have a fight,“ Ladd said. “It gives you purpose. It gives you something to do, so I was not feeling that drive yet, like, ‘Oh we need to ask for a fight, we need to get a fight,’ so when I get that call, it was exciting. It was like, ‘Whoa, are you serious? This soon?’ But at the same time, it’s completion. I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing.”