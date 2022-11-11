Lachlan McNeil’s Buzz And Expectations Are Sky High | UFC Fight Pass

Lachlan McNeil comes into the 2023 wrestling season as a legitimate threat to the 141-pound division after spending the last three years as a member of Canada’s Senior World Team. McNeil was already one of the most highly touted prospects in the sport at 18, but after spending time competing with the best names in the sport, McNeil has astronomical expectations for himself.

“If I was 18, maybe my expectations would be too high. I took two years off and competed against the best in the world this year. The only three losses I took in the past eight months have been to guys who took top eight in the Senior World Championships; ones that took third, fifth and eighth in the Senior World Championships. These were all two-point matches, one-point matches, so I know where I stand with all the top guys.”

McNeil doesn’t bluntly speak about National Championship expectations to will it into existence or to play the role of “the driven guy,” but with an open field at 141 pounds and the confidence built up from spending his gap years putting the best in the sport on their backs, it absolutely is championship or bust.

“There’s a lot of high expectations for me this year; it’s just a matter of me meeting them,” McNeil said. “The expectation is to be a National Champ and there’s nothing outside of that.”