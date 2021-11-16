Kyung-Ho Kang Gets Back To Business

Layoffs from the sport aren’t entirely new terrain for “Mr. Perfect.” The year-and-a-half plus wasn’t even the bantamweight’s longest absence from the limelight. That would be the four-year stretch between 2014 and 2018 where Kang was completing the mandatory military service required by his native South Korea. It’s such lapses that have been somewhat successful in keeping the 34-year-old off the radar of his fast-moving division. Despite fighting in the UFC since 2012, he isn’t being called out by the Sean O’Malleys or Marlon Veras of the world, but he expects that to change…and soon.

“I can see a lot of great, exciting fighters there. I'm very excited because I expect to fight those guys after winning this fight.

“This fight” he refers to is Saturday’s rescheduled tilt with another exciting fighter: veteran Rani Yahya. The main card pairing on UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate is exactly the sort of stage Kang relishes to make his triumphant return, as well as his Las Vegas debut.