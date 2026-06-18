Kyoji Horiguchi | The Smiling Assassin

Japanese MMA icon Horiguchi is in his second stint in the UFC and finds himself potentially as little as one win away from a shot at the undisputed flyweight title currently held by Joshua Van.

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Horiguchi fought his way to a flyweight title shot during his first UFC run and eventually succumbed to a last-second armbar by pound-for-pound great Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson at UFC 186.

That fight was more than a decade ago, and now, after capturing the inaugural flyweight and bantamweight titles for Japanese organization RIZIN Fighting Federation, as well as the Bellator bantamweight title, Horiguchi has returned to the ultimate proving ground and is looking to add the biggest prize in the sport to his already packed trophy cabinet.