Kyoji Horiguchi Has Only One Goal

The Japanese veteran didn’t just show a good win — he completely outworked Tagir Ulanbekov, who entered on a four-fight winning streak and stationed inside the Top 15. After getting the best of things throughout the first 10 minutes, the returning 35-year-old cranked up the intensity, hurting his Russian foe with a head kick and follow-up right hand two minutes into the final stanza before ultimately taking the back and rapidly putting Ulanbekov to sleep.

After nearly a decade away, Horiguchi waltzed back into the Octagon and immediately re-established himself as a title contender as if nothing had changed in the interceding years.

“I’m happy because the Octagon is my dream,” he said when asked about competing on the sport’s biggest stage once again.

The Octagon may be his dream, but his mission is to capture the flyweight title and become the first Japanese UFC champion in history.

When he fought for the title the first time in 2015, Horiguchi wasn’t ready to contend with a polished champion like Demetrious Johnson. His athleticism and unquestionable skill meant that he was able to make “Mighty Mouse” work throughout the UFC 186 main event, but Johnson eventually adjusted and took Horiguchi down in space before locking up a fight-ending armbar with one second remaining on the clock.