Kyoji Horiguchi Has Only One Goal

The flyweight division underwent considerable change over the last couple events of 2025, but that timeline doesn’t stretch far enough back to include the first dominoes that fell.
While it’s easy to point to Tatsuro Taira submitting Brandon Moreno and Joshua Van ascending to the throne at UFC 323, or Manel Kape blowing through Brandon Royval a week later as the other inciting incident, the shifts really began at the tail end of November in Qatar.
Asu Almabayev submitting Alex Perez wasn’t monumental, though it did further clarify where each man stands in the hierarchy. A couple fights later, Kyoji Horiguchi stepped into the Octagon for the first time in nine years and instantly teleported back to where he stood when he last competed under the UFC banner.
“I think most people going to lose that fight, right?” he asked on Wednesday afternoon, just a few days out from his co-main event showdown with Amir Albazi at Meta APEX. “I’m happy to show that good win.”
The Japanese veteran didn’t just show a good win — he completely outworked Tagir Ulanbekov, who entered on a four-fight winning streak and stationed inside the Top 15. After getting the best of things throughout the first 10 minutes, the returning 35-year-old cranked up the intensity, hurting his Russian foe with a head kick and follow-up right hand two minutes into the final stanza before ultimately taking the back and rapidly putting Ulanbekov to sleep.
After nearly a decade away, Horiguchi waltzed back into the Octagon and immediately re-established himself as a title contender as if nothing had changed in the interceding years.
“I’m happy because the Octagon is my dream,” he said when asked about competing on the sport’s biggest stage once again.
The Octagon may be his dream, but his mission is to capture the flyweight title and become the first Japanese UFC champion in history.
When he fought for the title the first time in 2015, Horiguchi wasn’t ready to contend with a polished champion like Demetrious Johnson. His athleticism and unquestionable skill meant that he was able to make “Mighty Mouse” work throughout the UFC 186 main event, but Johnson eventually adjusted and took Horiguchi down in space before locking up a fight-ending armbar with one second remaining on the clock.
Now, after many years and many fights in his native Japan and hours on the mats at American Top Team, Horiguchi’s experience has caught up to his abilities, making the newly rebranded “Karate Kid” another serious threat in the 125-pound weight division.
But with the queue of contenders already rather full, he’s excited to make an expedient return to action and face off with Albazi this weekend.
“I’m happy!” he said with a huge smile, chasing his words with a loud, joyous laugh when asked about competing again so quickly. “I feel really good. I’m really excited because the fight is soon.”
“I generally don’t start studying or watching videos of the opponent until the matchup is made, so after I was notified, I started to learn about him, and I thought he was a good fighter,” Horiguchi said of Albazi, who is returning to action for the first time since a November 2024 loss to Brandon Moreno in Edmonton.
Though injuries have limited him to just a couple appearances over the last handful of years, there is no question that “The Prince” is a legitimate contender when in form and active. Back in the fold and ready to make up for lost time, he has as much to gain from this weekend’s pairing as Horiguchi, despite entering as the higher-ranked fighter.
As such, it should mean fans are in for a treat.
Horiguchi agrees, but he also believes he will show his superiority once more.
“I believe it’s going to be a very exciting fight,” offered the eighth-ranked flyweight, who carries a 35-5 record with one no contest into Saturday’s penultimate pairing. “[In this fight], I can show that overall, I am much better than him.”
Should he make that happen and collect a second Top 15 win in four months, the logjam at the top of the division is going to get more logjammed, but having an abundance of options is never really a bad place for the UFC matchmakers to be.
With the first month of the year already in the rearview and Q2 bookings starting to happen, the flow of matchups between the division’s elite should start coming soon, but they’re unlikely to roll out before Horiguchi gets one more chance to make a major impression.
And if he does that, there is only one thing the suddenly explosive fighter with the matching personality and demeanor wants next.
“Title shot,” he shouted before giggling maniacally. “[That’s all] I want!”
