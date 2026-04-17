Kyler Phillips | Unfolding The Matrix

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Alongside his teammates Mario Bautista and Marcus McGhee, among other talented athletes at the MMA Lab in Arizona, Phillips is focused on making incremental gains now that his skill set has rounded out nicely.

Following the wisdom of coach John Crouch and former lightweight champion Benson Henderson, Phillips is always focused on fine-tuning himself into the best fighter possible.

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“When you're younger, the growth is (in) bigger spurts,” he said. “When you get older, it's like you're trying to get those little centimeters that you can improve that day. I get better at just this one particular thing, whether that could be any part of your game, whether it's grappling, whether it's physical conditioning, mentally, staying calm, your jab, anything like that.”

If there was a theme to this camp, Phillips described it as “an unfolding.” In a sense, he spent each training session peeling back the layers of himself as a fighter and seeing where he could make small gains that make all the difference when fighting the best in the world.