Kyler Phillips Is Working Toward Greatness

“When I was 12 years old, I wrote on a piece of paper to my dad that said, ‘UFC world champion’ on there; and that was my goal,” said Phillips. “And I'm still chasing that same goal and nothing's going to take me away from that, especially when I'm dialed in, focused and in the mindset I'm in. I'm doing whatever it takes. And this fight is just another guy along the way that I have to put out of the way because of my path, and work towards greatness.”

There is not a hint of cockiness in Phillips’ voice when he says this. He’s calm in the final days of training camp for the biggest fight of his career, doing an interview as he preps some food and relaxes on his patio in Arizona. To most, that would be shocking. To Phillips, it’s not because this isn’t his day job; it’s his life. And this martial arts lifestyle has been part of his existence for as long as he can remember.