Kyle Watson Reveals Unaired Moment From TUF 12

Looking at it through one lens, some fighters who finished far lower in the show did go on to have longer runs at the highest level than Watson. On the other hand, others who let their freak flag fly paid dearly in some cases.

“The thing I was surprised about the most was when Spencer Paige got his jaw broken by Jeff Lentz,” Watson said. “Not during a fight, just at the house.”

To quote Cool Hand Luke, “Sometimes nothing can be a real cool hand.”

A moment that didn’t make the cut, Watson remembers, clear as day, when a depressed, alcohol driven Paige seemed to be flying off the handle and taking others with him after a broken arm at the hands of a loss to Nam Phan sidelined him for the remainder of the show.

“He gets drunk and it was his own fault,” Watson explained. “I really do like Spencer, he’s still a good friend of mine, but he was talking a bunch of smack after he drank too much. He started talking smack to Jeffrey Lentz telling him there’s no way he could ever knock him out if they fought.”

Time after time Lentz shut down the topic but had finally had enough and although he was right that Lentz couldn’t knock him out, being right may have been the worse option in this case.

“The thing that Spencer did that didn’t work out in his favor was he turned his head and braced his chin against his own shoulder which meant there was no give for his head to turn,” Watson said. “If he didn’t do that, he might have gotten knocked out but I’d much prefer that over a broken jaw. He put his chin to his shoulder and let Jeff take a full swing and it just split his jaw right in half.”

The real blow comes from knowing that what could have been a viral moment didn’t even make it on the show.

Watson never went out of his way to assume the role of team leader. Every fighter in the house had his respect and he was just lucky enough that he had theirs as well.

Watson made his way into the UFC after his third-place finish in TUF but it was a very brief stay and after two fights he was back to the regional promotions. It wasn’t long after that, that Watson fought his final mixed martial arts bout. Since retiring from fighting, Watson has kept the sport close by opening a gym in St. Louis, MO.

With classes filling up so fast that Watson Martial Arts has had to level up twice, his skills as a martial artist continue to garner the same amount of respect they did when he walked in the TUF house, despite a large amount of his students never knowing he did walk into the TUF house.