Kyle Prepolec Hopes ‘Perfect’ Circumstances Translate To Success

“It’s pretty wild because no one really told me it was pro because it was on the reserve,” Prepolec said of his first fight, which took place on Oneida Indian Reserve No. 41, located about 30 minutes outside of London, Ontario. “They were like, ‘You’re getting paid,’ and I was like ‘What? This is sick!’ It wasn’t much, but I was a kid — I was 18 — and I was like, ‘$500 to throw down? Let’s go,’ and it slowly built up from there.”

Saturday night in Vancouver, Prepolec makes his return to the Octagon against fellow veteran Drew Dober. It’s his second appearance of the year after a short-notice call-up opposite Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 315 in Montreal as well as his fourth trip into the UFC cage across two stints with the promotion, where he’s still looking to secure his first win.

Saturday’s date? October 18.

“That’s sweet,” he said with a smile when reminded of the potential symmetry of his first pro win and first UFC win coming on the same date, 17 years apart. “(Getting that first win) means the world to me. It would be everything that led up to this point — the highest of highs and lowest of lows — and now we get to get back to that high.