Kyle Prepolec: ‘Every Fight Is A Boss Fight’

“This is fantastic,” Prepolec said. “This is where my mom grew up before they emigrated here. I’m half-Serbian, half-Croatian, so either you’re gonna like it or not like it out there, or maybe they’ll be like, ‘This guy is a hybrid!’

“To finally get to experience that — another person asked me about it and said, ‘Haven’t you fought in Vegas?’ and I was like, ‘No, I haven’t,’ and that’s one place I would like to fight because that’s ‘The Fight Capital.’ One day.” he added, still hopeful it will come to pass, and he’ll get to cross that rite of passage off his personal bucket list.

“I tell younger athletes, whether it’s in this or doing any sport, ‘If you get to travel doing what you love, and you get to play the sport, take it all in because life is already short enough as it is and everything (goes by) so fast, so embrace it all and you’ll have cool stories to tell once you’re all done.’”

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At this point in his journey, Prepolec definitely has some cool stories to share, but it’s also his journey that can serve as motivation and inspiration for those hoping to follow a similar path and compete on the biggest stage in the sport one day.

The Windsor, Ontario native got his first call-up to the UFC in the spring of 2019 after amassing a 14-5 record fighting primarily in his home province, with the odd trip to Michigan or Indiana mixed in along the way. Moving up a weight class, Prepolec stepped up on roughly a week’s notice to face Nordine Taleb in Ottawa, dropping a unanimous decision to the hulking former middleweight. Four months later, he battled Austin Hubbard in Vancouver and landed on the wrong side of the scorecards.