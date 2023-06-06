Kyle Nelson Welcomes "My Night, My Fight" In Vancouver

As well as he’s done to this point, Nelson believes he represents a solid step up in competition for Bilder, citing his own strength of schedule and the array of skills he’ll carry with him into the Octagon this weekend as elements that will contribute to his finding success on Saturday night.

“I don’t see anywhere that Blake is better than any of my previous opponents,” began Nelson, who has shared the Octagon with a collection of veteran stalwarts and previously ranked opponents through his first six UFC appearances. “I think Dooho Choi’s striking, Jai Herbert’s striking, Diego Ferreira’s grappling — I’ve faced the best of the best in a lot of these areas.

“Before I was in the UFC, I fought an Olympic wrestler. I’ve fought black belts in jiu jitsu — I feel like I’ve got the experience in facing the best of the best in their own styles and some of the best that mix them together. I don’t think that’s something that Blake Bilder’s run into yet, and I think being undefeated, not having been tested, I think the way I’m going to test him is going to be the difference in this fight.

“I’ve seen it all, I’ve fought six times in the Octagon, and I’ve faced the best of the best everywhere,” he added. “I think it’s going to be an awakening for Blake.”

Buoyed by the improvements he’s made in the gym, the growth he’s felt over his last couple fights, and what should be a partisan crowd in Vancouver, Nelson believes his West Coast business trip this weekend should prove productive and rewarding.

“It’s gonna be awesome; it’s going to be very similar to my first UFC fight,” he said of competing in Canada again. “I got that one on three days’ notice in Toronto, but that felt like I was home and that’s what I’m expecting when I walk into the cage in Vancouver.

“I’m going to feel like I’m walking in my front door — I’m home; this is where I’m supposed to be. All my friends and family are in the audience, cheering me on. It’s going to be my night, it’s my fight, and it’s going to show in my performance.”