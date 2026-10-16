Kyle Nelson | There’s Levels To This

Canadian lightweight Kyle Nelson has fought all over the world in the UFC, but nothing gets him more fired up for a fight than a fight on home soil.
“There's no place in the world I'd rather fight than in Canada,” the 35-year-old told UFC.com. “This will be my first time fighting for the UFC out here in Alberta. So, I’m definitely excited to see the Alberta fans. I know they show out, so I'm excited to put on a performance for them… The more I fight, the more it means to fight here in Canada. The more I travel, and I see fans all over the world, the more special the Canadian fans are to me.”
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Nelson will look to give the Canadian fans a home win when he takes on Mexico’s Cristian Perez, who will be making his UFC debut after sealing a contract in his second appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series back in August.
It’s a different kind of test for Nelson, who said he’s been impressed with what he’s seen of his opponent so far, but he isn’t sure he’s ready for someone as durable and experienced as he is.
“Obviously I've watched some of his tape. I think he's an exciting guy,” he said. “He's got a lot of energy. He moves forward, and I think we saw in his first Contender Series fight, he ran into somebody that was durable, and he did really well in that fight. He was winning the fight, really out-wrestling, picking the guy apart. And his opponent was just a tough, durable guy, and just stayed in there… I think he's going to run into something similar with me. I think I'm even more durable. Obviously, I've been in the UFC – this is going to be my 13th fight. I think my skillset’s higher than anyone he's faced, and again, my durability, my toughness, is going to be a lot higher. So, it's going to be a whole new level of competition for him that I don't think he's ready for yet.”
The fight also gives Nelson the chance to rebound after a quickfire defeat to Terrance McKinney that left him feeling frustrated at the stoppage by referee Herb Dean.
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Yeah, so that one was pretty quick,” he admitted. “Going back and watching the tape and stuff, I made a mistake, and when he threw the head kick, I was able to block it, but I was on one leg, so I lost balance… I feel like my defense on the ground was great. I was able to block all the strikes on the ground. Obviously, the only issue was he was throwing a bunch of punches, and to Herb, I guess it looked like maybe the head-kick landed, or maybe I was more hurt than I was… I've watched the fight back. I've seen that particular replay a couple times, and yeah, like I feel like I did really well and [was] not taking any damage at all. The only thing I obviously could have done was try and fight back up a little bit quicker.
“The gameplan at the time was obviously to wear him out a little bit. We know he's a fast starter, so if we can burn him out by letting him kind of punch my arms for a little bit. I thought that it was going great, but it didn't work out… So, I'll just know if it looks bad to the ref or the judges, then maybe fight up a little bit faster. Even though I know I'm not taking damage and I feel fine, I have to keep in mind what the ref may be thinking… That was like the least damage I've ever taken in a fight. So, all in all, at the end of the day, if I'm gonna lose a fight, I guess I'd rather lose it without taking any damage than having a great big long war, or getting beat up for three rounds.
“So yeah, I'm still very confident in my skillset, and I still think that's a fight with McKinney I think would still go really well for me. But, onward and upward.”
With that frustration processed, parked, and put in the rearview mirror, “The Monster” plans on showoing his best self against a young, hungry, talented debutant.
“Cristian, he's well-rounded,” he assessed. “Again, all the next generation coming up are obviously very, very well-rounded. Where I see my advantage is I think I'm just a little bit better than him in almost every area.
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“His jiu-jitsu is cool – his flashy Imanari rolls – but I think my bread and butter is better in the jiu-jitsu, I think wrestling, I've been wrestling for a long time, so I think my wrestling is going to be a little bit better. And then striking, I think I just have so many more tools. Obviously, he's coming from Mexico, [which has a] great heritage in boxing and stuff like that, and he's got some kicks and stuff like that and some clinch. So he's definitely a dangerous guy.
“But yeah, I just feel like I've been in this sport so long and I've been training with some of the best, and fighting the best. I feel like I'm just a step ahead of him everywhere.”
As the veteran taking on a newcomer, Nelson wants to show that, while his opponent is talented, there are levels to this UFC game, and that he resides a few levels above his opponent. He also wants to continue to showcase his own talents to help grow his own profile in a crowded lightweight division.
When asked what message he wanted to send with his performance, Nelson said, “That I'm still here. I feel like some people are still discovering me. They're like, "Oh, you're in the UFC?’ I'm like, ‘Yeah, 12 fights.’
“So yeah, I just want to make another statement, put on a good fight, and cement myself here as a UFC veteran.”
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And if he’s successful, there’s one particular matchup he’d love to have with another fighter who will feature on the fight card on Saturday night.
“Nate Landwehr,” he said. “I called him out a few years back when we were both at 145, and it just never kind of happened. I moved up to 155, and then I know the matchmakers were talking about it, but I was at ‘55 and he was at 145. Now he's at 155, so I don't know. Maybe it's meant to be! It’s still a very exciting fight, I think. I like his style, the way he moves forward and stuff like that. So, I still think it'd be a great fight, but we'll see. Obviously, he's fighting the same night, so we'll see how my fight goes and his fight goes.
“But who knows? Maybe a quick turnaround for Toronto…”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott, live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada on October 17, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.