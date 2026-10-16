Kyle Nelson | There’s Levels To This

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“Obviously I've watched some of his tape. I think he's an exciting guy,” he said. “He's got a lot of energy. He moves forward, and I think we saw in his first Contender Series fight, he ran into somebody that was durable, and he did really well in that fight. He was winning the fight, really out-wrestling, picking the guy apart. And his opponent was just a tough, durable guy, and just stayed in there… I think he's going to run into something similar with me. I think I'm even more durable. Obviously, I've been in the UFC – this is going to be my 13th fight. I think my skillset’s higher than anyone he's faced, and again, my durability, my toughness, is going to be a lot higher. So, it's going to be a whole new level of competition for him that I don't think he's ready for yet.”

The fight also gives Nelson the chance to rebound after a quickfire defeat to Terrance McKinney that left him feeling frustrated at the stoppage by referee Herb Dean.

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Yeah, so that one was pretty quick,” he admitted. “Going back and watching the tape and stuff, I made a mistake, and when he threw the head kick, I was able to block it, but I was on one leg, so I lost balance… I feel like my defense on the ground was great. I was able to block all the strikes on the ground. Obviously, the only issue was he was throwing a bunch of punches, and to Herb, I guess it looked like maybe the head-kick landed, or maybe I was more hurt than I was… I've watched the fight back. I've seen that particular replay a couple times, and yeah, like I feel like I did really well and [was] not taking any damage at all. The only thing I obviously could have done was try and fight back up a little bit quicker.

“The gameplan at the time was obviously to wear him out a little bit. We know he's a fast starter, so if we can burn him out by letting him kind of punch my arms for a little bit. I thought that it was going great, but it didn't work out… So, I'll just know if it looks bad to the ref or the judges, then maybe fight up a little bit faster. Even though I know I'm not taking damage and I feel fine, I have to keep in mind what the ref may be thinking… That was like the least damage I've ever taken in a fight. So, all in all, at the end of the day, if I'm gonna lose a fight, I guess I'd rather lose it without taking any damage than having a great big long war, or getting beat up for three rounds.

“So yeah, I'm still very confident in my skillset, and I still think that's a fight with McKinney I think would still go really well for me. But, onward and upward.”