Kyle Nelson | Starting Fresh

This week, the UFC and Nelson both return to Vancouver, except this time around, things are a little different for “The Monster.”

“Yeah, the no-beard is really throwing people off,” said Nelson, who shaved his signature lengthy beard and now sports a terrific push-broom on his upper lip instead. “I feel like maybe five or six years ago I had a goatee for a month, but then grew it back, but for the most part, since high school I’ve generally had some sort of beard.

“Two of my sons are five and 11, so they were pretty good,” he explained when asked how his kids have reacted to Dad looking a whole lot different. “My youngest son, my wife was like ‘Let’s bring him.’ She didn’t want him to get freaked out or anything, so he was there while I got trimmed up.”

The change in facial hair isn’t the only change Nelson has made as he returns to Vancouver this weekend. After logging eight of his last nine bouts in the 145-pound ranks, he’s opted to venture up a division and compete at lightweight.