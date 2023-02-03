Kyle Nelson Has Everything In Check

The 31-year-old has gone 2-3 in the UFC since making his debut back in 2018, his most recent fight coming against Jai Herbert in London last July. And while Nelson didn’t leave the O2 Arena that night with a win, he immediately went back to the drawing board and feels more confident than ever heading into his bout against Dooho Choi this weekend.

“Definitely the best training camp so far,” Nelson said. “We got my nutrition and stuff dialed in really early and we got ahead of the ball on that one. Sometimes, especially when I cut down to 145, it's late notice or we start a little behind the eight ball and then the training camps are more about losing the weight and less about the training, whereas this one, we didn't have to worry about the weight at all; we were able to focus really hard on the training.”

The featherweight is confident that he has all the skills he needs to come out victorious at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac, it’s just a matter of making sure that all the pieces line up. That final missing piece is the weight cut. But now that he has gotten it down to a finer science and with the right amount of time, Nelson feels that he can compete with the best at 145 pounds.