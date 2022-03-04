Kyle Driscoll Embraces The Grind | UFC FIGHT PASS

If you step back and look at all the talent that has followed Daniel Cormier to AKA out in the Gilroy area, it should come as little surprise that Oklahoma fighters and Oklahoma State wrestlers are starting to hitch their wagon to the champ-champ.

Order UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal

Nick Piccininni and Driscoll are two of the most recent California transplants to find success at AKA from OSU and, according to Driscoll, thanks to Cormier, the train is far from empty.

“It’s for sure because of DC and how charismatic he is,” Driscoll said. “When he talks to you, he’s very welcoming, and that’s what AKA is - it’s a very wrestling-heavy atmosphere. Every day is hard. There’s no, ‘we’re going to go lighter today,’ so it’s the wrestling grind.”

The seamless transition for collegiate athletes that has led so many NCAA stars turned MMA prospects already seems endless but from the names Driscoll had in his back pocket, the future of AKA is as bright as it can be.