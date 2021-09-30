Kyle Daukaus Won't Be Overlooked

“I know the hard work that I’m putting in every single day,” he said, shrugging off the fact that a lot of the conversation pieces coming from “Big Mouth” lately have involved almost every name but his.

Don't Miss Any Of Saturday's Action On ESPN+

As far as the biggest mistake Holland could make inside the Octagon with Daukaus, the answer came almost instinctively: “Taking me lightly.”

“I don’t know if he’s totally looking past me, but a lot of his talking has been about Luke Rockhold and other guys in the division, but it’s going to be a wakeup call for him on October 2nd.”

Standing on the mats at his gym in Philadelphia and preparing to teach a Muay Thai class before heading into a second workout of his own for the day, the middleweight prospect made it clear that he won’t let the time and effort he’s put into the sport be glossed over.

View The UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker Card

“I know that the hard work is going to pay off, and that it has to pay off. This is all I have; this is all I do — I train 24/7. I’m in the gym twice a day every single day, and I think my record shows for it.”

Holding a 10-2 record with two Cage Fury FC middleweight title defenses under his belt, the portion of Daukaus’ fighting career under the UFC banner has been short but not without challenges or lessons of its own.