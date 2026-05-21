Kyle Daukaus: What A Difference A Year Makes | UFC Freedom 250

On June 14, 2025, Kyle Daukaus successfully defended his CFFC middleweight title with a first-round stoppage win over Keanan Patershuk, his fourth win in a row since he was released by the UFC and returned to the rugged East Coast regional scene where he cut his teeth as a fighter.
On June 14, 2026, the 33-year-old middleweight will be standing inside the Octagon on the South Lawn of the White House, staring across at one of the most highly regarded prospects in the sport in Bo Nickal, looking to secure his third straight win since returning to the UFC fold last August.
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“When I found out about it, it was pretty surreal,” Daukaus said. “I had a phone call with Hunter Campbell and talking with him was a bit crazy; I thought I was in trouble at first, but afterwards, him asking me to be on the White House (card) — it’s a real good honor. I’m very honored to be on it, very grateful to be on it, very grateful to the UFC for giving me a shot to be on the card and prove myself.”
Daukaus was a little caught off guard at first because, prior to being shuffled into this pairing with Nickal, the Philadelphia-native was signed to welcome Vicente Luque to the 185-pound weight class at UFC 327. When the phone rang, Daukaus didn’t know whether he was expected to make a quick turnaround or if his planned business trip to South Beach was being postponed.
That unexpected phone call from the UFC’s Chief Business Officer cleared up everything.
“(Campbell) said, ‘We’re just gonna pull you off that card. Make sure you don’t get hurt or injured on that, and make sure you’re good and set for June 14th,’” Daukaus said.
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That unexpected phone call from the UFC’s Chief Business Officer cleared up everything.
“(Campbell) said, ‘We’re just gonna pull you off that card. Make sure you don’t get hurt or injured on that, and make sure you’re good and set for June 14th,’” Daukaus said.
After resetting on the regional circuit, Daukaus rolled into Macau and blew through Pereira, dropping him with a short right hand before pounding out the finish in just 43 seconds. Less than three months later, he and his team made the short drive to New York City where “The D’Arce Knight” lived up to his nickname, dropping and submitting Gerald Meerschaert with his signature choke, dispatching the veteran in less than a minute as well.
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Daukaus touts his mindset as the biggest reason for his current run of success.
“I have two kids now, and it’s a lot of motivation to add to training and whatnot,” he said. “I feel a lot stronger and more mature now, and it’s showing.”
It has definitely been showing, and it serves as a fascinating wrinkle to this already intriguing matchup with Nickal next month in Washington.
A four-time All-American and three-time Division I national champion during his time at Penn State, the 30-year-old Nickal is known for his wrestling. He earned both of his wins on Dana White’s Contender Series by submission and constantly keeps foes on edge because of the simple possibility that he shoots a takedown.
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That elite pedigree on the mats allowed him to commit a lot of attention to developing his striking, and it’s starting to show. In his most-recent outing, he registered a third-round, head kick knockout of Rodolfo Vieira in New York, four fights after Daukaus dispatched Meerschaert.
“I think it’s a good stylistic matchup — a wrestler versus grappler kind of matchup,” Daukaus said. “He just got his second knockout on the same card as me at MSG, so it’s good… We’re both finding our hands, so we might not even go to the ground this fight and just strike the whole time.”
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Regardless of how things play out, Daukaus is excited to be part of the American contingent competing at the White House and appreciative of the opportunity to be a part of something so historic.
“All these guys represent America very well,” he said. “I’m happy to be representing America as well. I’m happy to be part of that group… It’s gonna be great. I think it’s gonna be something surreal, something I tell my kids about, my grandkids about, something that is etched in history in the UFC because I’m not really sure if this will ever happen again.
“So being a part of something that big, getting my hand raised in victory as well is something that I will never forget.”