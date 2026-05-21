Kyle Daukaus: What A Difference A Year Makes | UFC Freedom 250

On June 14, 2026, the 33-year-old middleweight will be standing inside the Octagon on the South Lawn of the White House, staring across at one of the most highly regarded prospects in the sport in Bo Nickal, looking to secure his third straight win since returning to the UFC fold last August.

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“When I found out about it, it was pretty surreal,” Daukaus said. “I had a phone call with Hunter Campbell and talking with him was a bit crazy; I thought I was in trouble at first, but afterwards, him asking me to be on the White House (card) — it’s a real good honor. I’m very honored to be on it, very grateful to be on it, very grateful to the UFC for giving me a shot to be on the card and prove myself.”

Daukaus was a little caught off guard at first because, prior to being shuffled into this pairing with Nickal, the Philadelphia-native was signed to welcome Vicente Luque to the 185-pound weight class at UFC 327. When the phone rang, Daukaus didn’t know whether he was expected to make a quick turnaround or if his planned business trip to South Beach was being postponed.