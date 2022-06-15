Kyle Daukaus Wants A Number By His Name

“Everybody realizes now that we don’t just have a goal to be in the UFC; we want to be world champions, so they’re behind us, supporting us,” Daukaus said ahead of his bout against Roman Dolidze. “It’s what we need. Days I don’t feel like going to the gym, my brother is on me about it, my wife is on me about it, and it’s great to have a good support system behind you to achieve those goals.”

The middleweight has had a mixed bag of results in his last few fights, with a loss against Phil Hawes, a no contest with Kevin Holland and then finally a jump back into the win column with an impressive first-round submission of Jamie Pickett back in February.

Don't Miss Any Of UFC Fight Night Austin

Daukaus left his fight with Pickett injury free and went right back to work. He spent the last 10 to 12 weeks in training camp, specifically focusing on boxing. Focusing on the basics of jiu-jitsu and MMA is something that he and his brother, heavyweight contender Chris, believe in.

“My coach hired a boxing coach to come in and I started doing privates with him, so I did a lot of work with him, and my hand speed feels really great,” Daukaus said. “I’m excited to get out there and show it.”

The Philadelphia native knows that a few more impressive wins could put him right where he needs to be.

“I feel like I’m right outside the cusp of the ranked guys,” Daukaus said. “If they were to rank between 16 and 25, I would be there, but I think Dolidze is right there, as well, so it’s going to be a good matchup. I think I match up well against him.”

MORE FIGHT NIGHT AUSTIN: Fight By Fight Preview | Calvin Kattar Fights For Life-Changing Opportunities | The Best Of Josh Emmett | Joe Lauzon: Career Retrospective

Dolidze is coming into the bout with a 9-1 record with his lone professional loss coming against Trevin Giles in March 2021. It’s been over a year since Dolidze has been in the Octagon after he won a unanimous decision victory over Laureano Staropoli last June.