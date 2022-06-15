 Skip to main content
Kyle Daukaus reacts after his submission victory over Jamie Pickett in their middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 19, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Kyle Daukaus Wants A Number By His Name

UFC Middleweight Kyle Daukaus Believes A Dominant Performance At UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Emmett Could Go A Long Way Toward Getting Him Into The Middleweight Top 15
By Maddyn Johnstone-Thomas • Jun. 16, 2022

Kyle Daukaus’ support system is just one of the many reasons why he’s been able to have success throughout his career. Having a brother that is on the same career path always adds a little extra push, as well.

“Everybody realizes now that we don’t just have a goal to be in the UFC; we want to be world champions, so they’re behind us, supporting us,” Daukaus said ahead of his bout against Roman Dolidze. “It’s what we need. Days I don’t feel like going to the gym, my brother is on me about it, my wife is on me about it, and it’s great to have a good support system behind you to achieve those goals.”

The middleweight has had a mixed bag of results in his last few fights, with a loss against Phil Hawes, a no contest with Kevin Holland and then finally a jump back into the win column with an impressive first-round submission of Jamie Pickett back in February.

Don't Miss Any Of UFC Fight Night Austin

Daukaus left his fight with Pickett injury free and went right back to work. He spent the last 10 to 12 weeks in training camp, specifically focusing on boxing. Focusing on the basics of jiu-jitsu and MMA is something that he and his brother, heavyweight contender Chris, believe in.

“My coach hired a boxing coach to come in and I started doing privates with him, so I did a lot of work with him, and my hand speed feels really great,” Daukaus said. “I’m excited to get out there and show it.”

The Philadelphia native knows that a few more impressive wins could put him right where he needs to be.

“I feel like I’m right outside the cusp of the ranked guys,” Daukaus said. “If they were to rank between 16 and 25, I would be there, but I think Dolidze is right there, as well, so it’s going to be a good matchup. I think I match up well against him.”

MORE FIGHT NIGHT AUSTIN: Fight By Fight Preview | Calvin Kattar Fights For Life-Changing Opportunities | The Best Of Josh Emmett | Joe Lauzon: Career Retrospective

Dolidze is coming into the bout with a 9-1 record with his lone professional loss coming against Trevin Giles in March 2021. It’s been over a year since Dolidze has been in the Octagon after he won a unanimous decision victory over Laureano Staropoli last June.

Brother Kyle Daukaus and Chris Daukaus pose for a picture during UFC Austin media day. (Photo by Kaylie Foster/Zuffa LLC)

Brother Kyle Daukaus and Chris Daukaus pose for a picture during UFC Austin media day. (Photo by Kaylie Foster/Zuffa LLC)

Daukaus and Holland were set to rematch last November, but after Holland withdrew due to injury, Dolidze stepped in to take the fight. The bout ended up getting scratched due to COVID-19 issues in Dolidze’s camp.

“I think he’s a tough opponent,” Daukaus said. “He’s very good, but I do think that I am better at all aspects of the game. He’s very good at the basics and those guys are the most dangerous because they are very comfortable in positions that they’ve been throughout their career.”

RELATED: Kyle Daukaus' Road Forward | Fighting Enhances The Bond Between Chris And Kyle Daukaus | Kyle Daukaus Is Focusing On What He Can Control

Daukaus is a submission specialist, recording nine of his 11 wins by submission. On the other hand, Dolidze has never been submitted or knocked out in his career.

Of course, like many fighters, Daukaus is seeking the finish. But this time around, he plans on switching his game plan up and sticking to the basics, which is what he knows best.

View Daukaus' Athlete Profile

“He does struggle a little bit on the feet, and I plan on working that, as opposed to being a grappler this fight,” Daukaus said. “I’m going to go out there and let my striking speak for itself.”

Kyle Daukaus punches Dustin Stoltzfus in their middleweight bout during the UFC 255 event at UFC APEX on November 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Kyle Daukaus punches Dustin Stoltzfus in their middleweight bout during the UFC 255 event at UFC APEX on November 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

When asked what the rest of 2022 could look like, many fighters are solely focused on what is in front of them come Saturday night. The same goes for Daukaus, but he knows what the end goal is, and that’s to get into the rankings and become a champion.

Don't Miss Out On Tickets For UFC Fight Night Paris

With the support behind him and with the skills he holds, he feels ready for Saturday’s test against Dolidze and anything that may come after that.

“As far as goals, obviously just win on Saturday and just keep winning. It’s going to be good, and I think by the end of the year I’ll be ranked in the Top 15.”

Don't Miss Any Of UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Emmett, Live From The Moody Center In Austin, Texas on June 18, 2022. Prelims Begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT, And You Can Catch The Main Card At 7pm ET/4pm PT

Tags
UFC Austin
UFC Fight Night
Kyle Daukaus
Middleweight
:
Highlights

Top Submissions | Welterweight

Take a look at which UFC welterweight submission made the all-time list!

Watch the Video
Georges St-Pierre of Canada prepares to enter the Octagon prior to facing Michael Bisping of England in their UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 217 event inside Madison Square Garden on November 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Highlights

Top Submissions | Middleweight

There Have Been Pure Grappling Thrills At 185 lb. Here Are Some Of The Absolute Best.

Watch the Video
Glover Teixeira aplica mata-leão e finaliza Jan Blachowicz no UFC 267
Highlights

Top Submissions | Light Heavyweight

When The 205-ers Hit The Mat, There's Nothing Quite Like It. Here Are Some Of The Best LHW Submissions In UFC History.

Watch the Video
: