Kyle Daukaus | Seconds

“Everybody has to go through hardships in their life. Growing up, I was very gifted with my life — there was never really a struggle in my life; I never went through any real hardships or anything like that when I was younger, growing up. I feel like this is partially that — me having a hard time, struggling, figuring out where I am and where I should be, what I really want in life — and I feel like it has really helped, and not only made me better as a person, but as a fighter as well.”

Getting bounced from the promotion the first time around and welcoming his first child completely shifted the way the lanky finisher looked at his profession and prompted a shift in mindset to something more competitive, more violent.

“Starting out, to me, this was a sport; it was ‘we’re just going out there and competing.’ I had no aggression in terms of going out there and hurting my opponent, but to be honest, after my first run in the UFC, seeing my brother’s career as well, I told myself, ‘I have to go out there and hurt these guys.’

“I never had this before, but it goes back to the kid thing: these guys are trying to take food from my kids and this is how I’m providing, so yeah, I have to go out there and hurt this guy, regardless of what he has going on in his life, who’s in his life and whatnot. My family comes first and I’m gonna make sure that happens on Saturday night.”