Kyle Daukaus' Road Forward

“When I’m in there I’m emotionless. I know I have a task at hand, and I have to run through the person in front of me,” Daukaus told UFC.com. “That’s what I plan on doing.”

Avoiding the “what ifs” has been easy for Daukaus. He’s focused his attention on other things like improving his craft and being there for big brother Chris Daukaus as he’s climbed the UFC heavyweight rankings.

Those distractions helped quench his thirst for competition and have him in the best spot possible heading into this bout with Pickett. Even though Daukaus is a focused guy, he’s quick to admit that he has missed his time in the Octagon.

MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Walker & Hill's Best Finishes | Fight By Fight Preview | Hill Rises To The Occasion | Joaquin Buckley Goes All In | Fighters on the Rise

“I’m excited to get back in. It’s been a while and the last time I was in, there was a little bit of controversy,” Daukaus said. “I’m ready to flush that out and get a good victory.”

A statement victory would set the stage for Daukaus to begin his ascent in the middleweight division, something that the 28-year-old has had his sights set on since joining the UFC in 2020. Although he would gladly welcome another fight with Holland, he’s convinced that there are plenty other opportunities that will present themselves and that he’ll make moves up the rankings without that fight.

“I know there are plenty of other guys in the division that I could fight and beat,” Daukaus said. “I’m not too worried about getting that fight with Kevin back. I’m not fixated on that.”