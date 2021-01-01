Kyle Daukaus Returned To His Roots

“I see these guys that are at the top level, in the Top 15 and how good they are, how hard they’re working, and it should make you work that much harder,” said the Philadelphia native, who secured his first UFC victory last time out against Dustin Stoltzfus in November. “Back on the regional scene, I didn’t see a lot of things these other guys I was fighting were doing in terms of training, but now, the cameras are on these guys all the time — it’s popping up on all my feeds — so I’m seeing what these guys are doing, and the hard work they’re putting in is making me try to work even harder than they do.”

If watching those he’s chasing — and those attempting to run parallel with him in the climb up the 185-pound ranks — weren’t enough to fuel his efforts in the gym, Daukaus gets an added push from his big brother Chris, an ascendant UFC heavyweight who registered a pair of first-round finishes in the final half of 2020 to establish himself as one to watch heading into this year before stopping Russian veteran Aleksei Oleinik in less than two minutes towards the end of February to push his overall winning streak to four and claim a spot in the heavyweight Top 10.

Like a lot of brother tandems born in close proximity to one another — Chris is 31, Kyle is 28 — there were plenty of childhood battles in the basement of the Daukaus household that forged the competitive bond between the two, with furniture and other household items getting the worst of the damage.