Kyle Daukaus | Ready to Shine | UFC Freedom 250

“Before, I was just so uncomfortable on my feet and I don’t know why,” Daukaus said. “Honestly, whenever I stepped into the Octagon, as soon as the fight started, I was thrown off by range, thrown off by visualization, stuff like that. It was very tough the first time I was in there, and I think now I’m just more comfortable with it now. I’ve been here before, so I know what to expect… I just had to have the belief in myself of going out there and performing, going out there and fighting my fight, and showcasing my skills, then I don’t think that anybody can beat me. I know for a fact that nobody can beat me when I’m like that, and I’ve shown that in my last two fights. They’ve been quick, didn’t really show a ton, but I think that’s my skill set.

“If you look at the fights I’ve had prior, I was finishing guys in the first round. My first nine fights, I was 9-0, and there’s a reason why I was 9-0. There’s a reason why I’m on a six-fight winning streak right now. There’s a reason why I’m picked for this White House card. Everything is coming together, and Sunday night, we’re here to showcase those skills and show that I’m a force to be reckoned with in the division.”

MORE UFC FREEDOM 250 PRESENTED BY CRYPTO.COM & RAM: Topuria’s Unbeaten Road | Gaethje’s Knockout Tour | History For Poatan | O’Malley’s Moment | The Lightweight Landscape | Rising 250 Stars | Daukaus’ Year | Nickal’s Biggest Stage | Zahabi’s Breakout

Although the opportunities to compete on this weekend’s historic event in Washington were always going to be limited, Daukaus had a weird inkling that he was going to be selected to compete even after he was booked to fight at UFC 327. He told his wife Katharine as much after he picked up his win over Meerschaert and doubled down when UFC started promoting the event. Katharine rightfully suggested he focused on his scheduled fight against Vicente Luque first, but then Daukaus got a call from UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell, who told him that instead of fighting Luque in Miami, he was going to be facing Nickal in D.C. As soon as he hung up the phone, Daukaus took a little victory lap.

“That call from Hunter came, I hung up the phone, and I said, ‘I told you,’” Daukaus said, laughing. “I don’t know why this keeps happening, but it’s happening for a reason. A lot of the things I’ve been saying to my wife as far as manifesting, it’s all been coming to fruition and I’ve been very grateful that it’s all happening, very grateful that I’m being given all these opportunities to go out there and showcase myself.”