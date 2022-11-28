Kyle Daukaus Focuses On Going '1-0'

“My biggest concern was fighting again,” explained Daukaus, who does just that on Saturday in Orlando in a matchup with veteran Eryk Anders. “Going into the doctor’s office, I didn’t think I was going to be able to fight for probably a year.”

Instead, the surgeon told the 29-year-old that he could be back in the gym in six-to-eight weeks, provided everything went smoothly, which it did.

Daukaus tacked on a couple additional weeks of recovery time following the procedure to ensure everything was healed and he was mentally prepared to step back into the gym and return to getting punched in the face for a living.

Initially, he wore a face shield similar to the mask worn by former Detroit Pistons guard Richard Hamilton, but quickly abandoned the additional covering, not wanting to get comfortable wearing protective gear that wouldn’t be available to him on fight night. Once he removed the shield and was ready to go live for the first time, he looked to his big brother, UFC heavyweight Chris Daukaus, to be the first one to hit him with a clean, honest-to-goodness shot in the mug.

“He was the first person to land a shot on me because he was the only person that I really trusted to where if he landed a shot on me and something happened and I stopped, he’d give me a break,” the younger Daukaus said with a laugh.

“My hands were down, I walked forward, and he hit me. We took a slight pause, and I was like, ‘That felt fine; let’s get going’ and we got going.”