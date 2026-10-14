Kyle Daukaus Focused On Being Where His Feet Are

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Entering on a two-fight winning streak with a pair of rapid finishes since returning to the fold, the pairing with Nickal was viewed as a measuring stick matchup for both men, with Nickal having suffered the first loss of his career the previous summer before bouncing back with a third-round head kick finish of Rodolfo Vieira in New York City a couple of fights after Daukaus tapped out veteran Gerald Meerschaert at Madison Square Garden.

After a level start as they found their range and felt each other out, Nickal closed the distance and hoisted Daukaus aloft, slamming him to the canvas. Eventually, referee Jason Herzog stood them up, and Daukaus looked to press the action on the feet against the decorated collegiate grappler, only to get caught with a left hand that sent him to the canvas and opened the door for Nickal to chase a finish.

Limited Tickets Remain For UFC Edmonton | Get Yours Here

“You try to learn from each and every single one that you have, regardless of how quick — whether they’re a decision or a quick finish, whatever it is, you try to learn in some way,” began Daukaus. “I try to just put it in the back of my mind, write some notes, work on what I can work on, and try to be better the next time.

“It’s tough – I haven’t really reflected on the fight at all; I just kind of put it in the back of my mind and let it go, to be honest with you,” he added. “To think about it now, it’s the big moments. I was one of the seven fights on the card, so to be up there for the big moment — I’m on the main card of this one, so it’s kind of the same in a way. I know there are gonna be more people here than the last one, but obviously, the spectacle that it was, it’s a lot bigger than this one. But it’s just about making sure I zone in, making sure I’m where my feet are, and I’m good to go.”