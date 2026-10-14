Kyle Daukaus Focused On Being Where His Feet Are

Kyle Daukaus didn’t hesitate to jump on a plane and head to Shanghai when the UFC called him for a short-notice opportunity last summer against Michel Pereira, turning his return to the Octagon into a 43-second knockout win and a Performance of the Night bonus.
But long flights aren’t the Philadelphia native’s favorite, so being able to drive to his last two assignments was a welcome change, and made the relatively easy jaunt to Edmonton, Alberta this weekend a little easier to take.
“As long as it’s not outside of 6 to 7 hours, then I’m good,” Daukaus said on Tuesday ahead of his clash with Marc-Andre Barriault on Saturday night at Rogers Place. “This one was good —it was two flights here, so I’m excited about that. Obviously, it feels a little different than last one because we drove there, and flying this one gets the mental right.”
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The last one came in Washington, D.C., where he faced off with Bo Nickal as part of the UFC Freedom 250 extravaganza at the White House in June.
Entering on a two-fight winning streak with a pair of rapid finishes since returning to the fold, the pairing with Nickal was viewed as a measuring stick matchup for both men, with Nickal having suffered the first loss of his career the previous summer before bouncing back with a third-round head kick finish of Rodolfo Vieira in New York City a couple of fights after Daukaus tapped out veteran Gerald Meerschaert at Madison Square Garden.
After a level start as they found their range and felt each other out, Nickal closed the distance and hoisted Daukaus aloft, slamming him to the canvas. Eventually, referee Jason Herzog stood them up, and Daukaus looked to press the action on the feet against the decorated collegiate grappler, only to get caught with a left hand that sent him to the canvas and opened the door for Nickal to chase a finish.
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“You try to learn from each and every single one that you have, regardless of how quick — whether they’re a decision or a quick finish, whatever it is, you try to learn in some way,” began Daukaus. “I try to just put it in the back of my mind, write some notes, work on what I can work on, and try to be better the next time.
“It’s tough – I haven’t really reflected on the fight at all; I just kind of put it in the back of my mind and let it go, to be honest with you,” he added. “To think about it now, it’s the big moments. I was one of the seven fights on the card, so to be up there for the big moment — I’m on the main card of this one, so it’s kind of the same in a way. I know there are gonna be more people here than the last one, but obviously, the spectacle that it was, it’s a lot bigger than this one. But it’s just about making sure I zone in, making sure I’m where my feet are, and I’m good to go.”
Coming out of his summer trip to the nation’s capital and a first-round stoppage loss, Daukaus wasn’t sure whether he would get an opportunity to step into the Octagon again in 2026. Between the Q4 slate filling up quickly and meaningful matchups increasingly difficult to come by in the middleweight division, the proud father of two looked at the calendar and identified Saturday’s fight card in Edmonton as a potential return date, making things easy for the matchmakers by suggesting a name as well.
“Mental health is No. 1, so after the fight, you have to take some time,” began Daukaus. “I wasn’t sure if it was gonna be before the end of the year or not; I was itching to get back in here as quick as I could. I asked to see if I could fight Marc-Andre on this card —he’s a hometown guy, it’s an exciting fight —but yeah, I’m always ready to go; it’s just making sure my mental is good, and I’m a hundred percent right now and ready to go.
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“I really just feel like he’s a good opponent,” he added, explaining his logic for targeting the French-Canadian veteran, who has earned Fight of the Night bonuses in each of his last two outings and carries a 17-11 record with one no contest into Saturday’s main card showdown. “He really pushes the pace, he has very good cardio, he’s experienced as well, so a guy like that sees everything in this sport and to test myself against somebody like that, I’m excited to show where I am in the rankings and make sure I’m winning the fight.”
For Daukaus, doing that doesn’t come down to a specific skill, finding the right shot or attacking a given submission per se, but rather making sure that mentally, he’s locked in mentally from the minute he walks into the venue.
If he’s able to do that, he’s confident that a return to the win column and another finish will materialize.
“(I just have to) be where my feet are,” began Daukaus. “I really have to be in the stadium, in the locker room; I have to be sure to be where my feet are, my head’s right, I’m ready to go.
“I prepared the best I possibly could for this fight; I’m excited to go out there and showcase my skills. I just gotta be where my feet are at Rogers Place, go out there, and get a finish.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott, live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada on October 17, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.