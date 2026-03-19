Kurtis Campbell | Livin’ The Dream

Scroll through Kurtis Campbell’s Instagram account and you’ll see pictures of the Liverpool featherweight chasing his combat sports dreams throughout the years. From a tyke to a teen and then onto a pro career where he racked up wins and titles, earning a call to compete on Season 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series, the 23-year-old has chronicled huge swaths of his journey.
Saturday night at The O2 in London, Campbell gets to make his dreams come true when he makes the walk to the Octagon for his UFC debut against fellow DWCS alum Danny Silva.
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“I’m over the moon,” he said. “I done most of the media today, and it’s all completely different, but I’m so happy I’m here. I get to enjoy this moment, enjoy the little things before I get to enjoy the big moment on Saturday.
I still don’t think it’s real… When people say I (fight) for the UFC, it’s still just (audibly gasps), ‘Wow!’ … That’s one thing I’d say: There was never that ‘pinch me’ moment. I feel like I never really woke up out the dream. I’m still livin’ it. So as long as life is like that, that’s what I’m definitely pushing towards.”
Debuts are always special moments, but much like Great Britain Top Team’s Shanelle Dyer, this weekend’s first foray into the Octagon is extra special for Campbell as it’s coming on home soil. On top of that, the unbeaten debutant is set to kick off the 6-fight main card, which is an opportunity that floored him when it was made official and one he wants to make sure not to squander.
The hot pink tighties 🩳 😮💨 #UFCLondon 🇬🇧— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 18, 2026
Custom shorts for @KCampbellMMA in his UFC debut! pic.twitter.com/L8gvriaNOX
“It was crazy,” Campbell said. “I didn’t know I was on the main card — Tim (Simpson, Campbell’s manager) gave me a little head’s up that it was a possibility, but he was unsure. UFC Europe released it and that was how I found out… It was crazy, especially debuting on the main card, opening it up as well. I feel like if it’s not the main event slot on this one, I’m happy to be opening the card. They do the pre-fight show, all the lights go, and then BOOM — I’m the first fight, so I’m really happy.
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“It’s special treatment and I’ve just got to make sure I show why I am there, give the reason why I am opening the main card… There are some amazing fights I’m looking forward to going back and watchin’ beforehand, but like I said, ‘I ain’t complaining’ opening the main card. It’s gonna be one crazy feeling.”
Anyone that has attended a UFC live event knows what the transition from the prelims to the main card is like in the arena: the din of people milling about, hustling to concession stands and washrooms as the unmistakable opening bars of The Who’s “Baba O’Riley” start to echo through the building—iconic moments light up the screens, stealing your attention and holding you captive, unable to look away even though you’ve seen the highlights dozens, if not hundreds of times over.
As the song crescendos and the moment ends, the lights dim and the familiar tune that signals the arrival of the next pair of athletes rings out, and a video voiced by the evening’s play-by-play man sets the table before the two fighters make the walk.
So will that be the “pinch me” moment for Campbell — when he bursts through the curtain and begins his march to the cage in front of 18,000-plus partisan British fans?
“I do not know, but I know them 20,000 lunatics best blow the roof off the gaff!” he said. “If that’s the moment, I just better make sure I enjoy it, definitely.”
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While he admits that there are personal pieces to being in the UFC that he needs to adjust to such as getting recognized far more often, Campbell prides himself on the fact that he’s been hyper-professional in his approach since his earliest days in the gym, meaning not much has changed since he rolled into Las Vegas last September and blew through Demba Seck to claim his spot on the roster.
This weekend, the newest Liverpool man to land on the roster gets to test his skills at the highest level against Silva, who opened his promotional tenure with victories over Josh Culibao and Lucas Almeida before landing on the wrong side of the cards in a competitive bout with streaking Argentinian Kevin Vallejos last August.
“Danny is dangerous no matter where the fight goes. He’s got slick boxing, nice wrestling, so I think wherever the fight goes, it’s gonna be tough,” Campbell said. “It’s always gonna be tough there, no matter what fight. We’re in the UFC now… This is the elite, so I just have to implement my game plan and not get caught up in Danny. He’s a good lad — I’m not taking anything away from him, I’ve got respect for him, I know what he brings, but Saturday night, it’s just a different type of night.”
And what part of Saturday night in Campbell looking forward to the most?
“When they announce me name and I get my hand raised will definitely be up there,” he said, before quickly adding, “and then the post-fight scran, 100-percent! Getting’ a big bite to eat!
“Saturday night, I don’t go too crazy because the stomach cramps are bad, but if we’re talking once I get back to Liverpool, home turf, there’s two places I’m going: the Kraft Chippy or the Nine Dragons. They’re both Chinese, and they’re both sensational.
“Get the crispy chili beef and the egg-fried rice on tap because I’m comin’!”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs Murphy, live from O2 Arena in London, England On March 21, 2026. Prelims start at 1pm ET/10am PT, followed by the main card at 4pm ET/1pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.