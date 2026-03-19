Kurtis Campbell | Livin’ The Dream

Saturday night at The O2 in London, Campbell gets to make his dreams come true when he makes the walk to the Octagon for his UFC debut against fellow DWCS alum Danny Silva.

Full London Fight Card Preview

“I’m over the moon,” he said. “I done most of the media today, and it’s all completely different, but I’m so happy I’m here. I get to enjoy this moment, enjoy the little things before I get to enjoy the big moment on Saturday.

I still don’t think it’s real… When people say I (fight) for the UFC, it’s still just (audibly gasps), ‘Wow!’ … That’s one thing I’d say: There was never that ‘pinch me’ moment. I feel like I never really woke up out the dream. I’m still livin’ it. So as long as life is like that, that’s what I’m definitely pushing towards.”

Debuts are always special moments, but much like Great Britain Top Team’s Shanelle Dyer, this weekend’s first foray into the Octagon is extra special for Campbell as it’s coming on home soil. On top of that, the unbeaten debutant is set to kick off the 6-fight main card, which is an opportunity that floored him when it was made official and one he wants to make sure not to squander.