Kurtis Campbell | Second Time’s The Charm

After experiencing a tough baptism on his UFC debut, Kurtis Campbell is back and ready to put his best foot forward as he seeks his maiden UFC victory at UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs Parnasse.
Following an unbeaten start to his professional MMA career, Campbell stepped into the Octagon in London for his UFC debut, and tasted defeat for the first time as was stopped in the second round by Danny Silva.
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Despite the result not going his way on the night, Campbell still holds happy memories of his debut, as he explained.
“Making my debut in London, it was obviously in England, my home country,” he said.
“And it's the best week in your life, regardless of the result.”
That first UFC walk also gave him his first experience of a big-scale UFC arena event, and with that knowledge and familiarity now banked, he feels like he’s ready to return to another packed arena even more ready to deliver than before.
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“There were a lot more fans there than I expected. So, to experience that, I've done the walk now, and I'm ready to show the improvements and put them [into action] Saturday,” he said.
“I've done that first walk for my debut. Now it's time to really kick off.”
Since that debut defeat, Campbell has brushed himself down, got back to work at his gym at The MMA Academy in Liverpool, and is ready to return this weekend, where he'll take on American Trevor Peek at the Accor Arena in Paris, France on Saturday night.
“You know, my dad's always told me, ‘The highs aren't that high, and the lows aren't that low.’ And to me, I just got straight back in the gym and, where I was working on [things] wrong, [now it’s] time to make them right.”
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It’s also an opportunity for Campbell to experience the incredible atmosphere generated by the French fight fans, who have swiftly developed a well-earned reputation as one of the loudest, most passionate fanbases in the sport.
“The events in Paris look crazy, so I'm looking forward to the atmosphere,” said Campbell.
“I feel like they've been starved of MMA for a while. It's only just been legalized the past few years, so I'm looking forward to an electric atmosphere.”
If Campbell is looking to entertain the masses on Saturday night, he’ll certainly have a willing dance partner. Peek loves nothing better than to walk down his opponents, trusting both his power and his chin, and has found great success in doing so. Eight of his nine career victories have come via knockout, and he’s never been stopped by KO or submission.
“I think he's good. He's strong, so I am ready for wherever the fight goes, and I'm looking forward to this one with Trevor,” said Campbell.
“I think Trevor's strongest points are also his weakest, and I'll be looking to counter on them.”
Despite coming from the UK, which has produced a plethora of top UFC names over the years, one of Campbell’s biggest inspirations actually comes from mainland Europe. During his initial fighter Q&A upon signing for the UFC, Campbell named UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk as his favorite fighter, and he explained just why “Joanna Champion” has had such a positive influence on his career.
“[It’s] how she comes into fights, you know?” he explained.
“She's very aggressive in that sort of way, and she's got really nice striking. She's always been a standout for me since I was a young ‘un.”
Campbell will be hoping to showcase his own brand of MMA when he steps back into the Octagon on Saturday night, and while he is aware that his first fight didn’t bring his first win, he’s not putting himself under any extra pressure to get the W this weekend.
“It’s all to look forward to,” he said.
“At the end of the day, this is my job. I thrive under that pressure, and I can't wait to do it.”
That said, he’s certainly been thinking about the elation and emotion of getting that first victory in the UFC, and he said that once it’s secured, the only way is up after that.
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“I can't wait,” he said.
“That feeling's going to be amazing once I get that first win under my belt, and then from there, I’ll look to continue that streak and make waves in the sport.”
Peek stands in the way of that first win, but Campbell said he’s ready to get the job done by any means necessary, as he looks to leave the Octagon with his arms aloft in victory.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs Parnasse, live from Accor Arena in Paris, France on September 5, 2026. This event airs at a special time: prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, followed by the main card at 3pm ET/12pm PT. Stream the entire card live on Paramount+.