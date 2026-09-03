Kurtis Campbell | Second Time’s The Charm

Following an unbeaten start to his professional MMA career, Campbell stepped into the Octagon in London for his UFC debut, and tasted defeat for the first time as was stopped in the second round by Danny Silva.

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Despite the result not going his way on the night, Campbell still holds happy memories of his debut, as he explained.

“Making my debut in London, it was obviously in England, my home country,” he said.