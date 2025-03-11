KURT HOLOBAUGH | PERSISTENCE PAYS OFF

“Making it back getting on the Contender Series, after that second stint, I was kind of like, ‘Well my UFC dream is over, but lemme see what else is out there. Can I compete in Bellator? PFL? Where can I go make some money fighting?’ I kept fighting, took every opportunity my management gave me, and that, of course, led back to The Ultimate Fighter and another stint in the UFC.”

He advanced to the finals of the lightweight tournament with stoppage wins over Lee Hammond and Jason Knight before catching fellow Team Chandler representative Austin Hubbard in a triangle choke midway through the second round to add his name to the roll call of Ultimate Fighter winners. But that one only got him back on the roster officially, and in his post-TUF return, he lost to Trey Ogden in a bout where the Marathon MMA leader was able to pin his shoulders to the canvas and keep them there for prolonged stretches of each round.

Saturday's Rising Stars

But last July, Holobaugh finally broke through, banking the first two rounds on all three cards in his bout with fellow DWCS alum Kaynan Kruschewsky to earn a unanimous decision victory and his first official UFC win.

As much as it was a massive moment for himself both personally and professionally, what really made it special to the proud father of four is what it teaches his kids about perseverance and dedication.

“I think that’s one of the best things about it, if I’m being honest, and one of the things I look forward to more than anything,” said Holobaugh. “More than fighting in the UFC, more than winning in the UFC is being somebody that can be a role model for my kids; showing them that with hard work and never giving up on something you believe in, anything is possible.