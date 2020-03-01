Kung Fu Movies To Watch On UFC FIGHT PASS

With an obvious need to binge, UFC FIGHT PASS is here to fill the time with nonstop Kung Fu action.
We now introduce to you ten new films on the platform and, as an introduction, we’re recommending this week’s staff picks, Payment in Blood and Honor and Glory.
Find out why with our official UFC FIGHT PASS breakdown, review and rating of both films in this week’s recommendations.
Park Min-Wah gets a tip that a rival mob has stored $10 million in cash. After pinpointing the location, Min-Wah decides to remain under the radar by hiring outsiders to perform the heist.
UFC FIGHT PASS official review: Mystery, action, scheming, action, double-crossing and more action. This movie is everything you could ask for in not only a kung-fu movie, but a movie itself. With exploding cars, about a dozen encounters in rush hour traffic, and a police chase all within the first ten minutes, film buffs and thrill seekers alike are sure to flock to UFC FIGHT PASS to get their hearts racing.
Quote of the film: “The guy inside is Po Tin Hung. He’s boss of an underground bank. In the hood will be bulk of dirty money. He’s going to use it to buy narcotics. We’re doing a kind deed if we kill him.”
Quote of the film runner-up: “Say, is all the money here?”
“Who are you?”
“Ask people in hell for an answer.”
Official score: Normally this type of film would get a 4.5 rating, but the dual subtitle feature with a number of typos and a speed that makes it almost possible to keep up with the dialogue provides a mental workout. Those features boost the official score to a perfect 5.
With a nuclear detonator missing and suspected to be in the hands of the dangerous Jason Slade, agent Tracy Pride, along with her sister and Dragon, team up to hunt down Slade before it’s too late.
UFC FIGHT PASS official review: The chemistry between sisters Tracy and Joyce is fun-loving and accurate enough to leave any viewer rushing to Wikipedia to see if there is, in fact, a genetic link between the two. But with precious time ticking and the world possibly in the hands of this small team, including Beverly Hills Ninja’s Robin Shou, there won’t be any web-surfing during the 86 minutes you’re glued to the edge of your seat.
Quote of the film: “You lying bitch, I’d love to rip your throat out!”
Official score: A lesser plotline would result in a lesser review due to the fact that one can’t watch Joyce kicking butt without being reminded of “Wonderboy” Thompson, taking you out of the scene. Thankfully, with sub-plots such as her tumultuous relationship with her father, Slade’s relationship with his father, who built the bank from the ground up, keeps you locked in the whole time. Easy score of 5 out of 5.
Tune in for much, much more Kung-Fu action now on UFC FIGHT PASS!