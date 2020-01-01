Kung Fu Movies To Watch On UFC FIGHT PASS

With an obvious need to binge, UFC FIGHT PASS is here to fill the time with nonstop Kung Fu action.
Two wayward kung-fu students unwittingly become anti-Ching patriots.
UFC FIGHT PASS official review: From the opening minutes of the film, watermelons are chopped with swords, men are put to death and slam poetry graces the screen. Of the movies recommended so far, it has the most diverse weaponry used, some for just assaults, some for fair fights. It’s the first time we’ve watched and said, “More weapons please!” While we do side with movies that tend to end with fair fights, we do warn you that the final fight scene does feature Lo Meng and Wong Yue teaming up to fight a Qing general. So, if you’re not a fan of unfair fights, feel free to turn your head.
Quote of the Film: “Hey! Do you want to know something? The general will coming to see which one of us has the longest thing. The one with the longest will become the captain!”
Official score: In 1990, LL Cool J coined the phrase, “destruction, terror and mayhem!” in his career defining hit, “Mama Said Knock You Out” and it’s quite possible he watched Lion vs Lion before penning that phrase! Just when you think this movie has too much action, they drop a laugh bomb on you that helps stabilize your brain before going right back into even more action. This balance helps give Lion vs Lion the perfect Five Chop rating.
An underdog chef trains his apprentice to take on the head chef of a rival restaurant.
UFC FIGHT PASS official review: While we can’t prove this, we have a suspicion that this film was sort of the prequel to the Bruce Lee and Chuck Norris classic, “The Way of the Dragon.” It’s everything we love about both a Kung Fu film and an underdog story wrapped up into one and we hope you brought your appetite! The recipes and preparation of the food will have you lickin’ your chops the whole 90 minutes, and the fight scenes, including one in the produce section, will prevent you from blinking. It’s quite the “recipe for disaster” if you ask us!
Quote of the film: “Hey fatass! I want to challenge you. All right. Where are you from?”
Official score: You think to yourself after reading the description of the film, “how could I possibly care about a restaurant enough to like this film?” Well, we’re here to tell you, it’s more than possible! When you see how far Wong Kai Joe will go to become the rightful owner of the coveted Dragon Head Cleaver you’ll sort of develop a Stockholm syndrome of sorts. It’s one of the rare times you root for everybody. A film that can combine cooking with fight scenes, heart and a dash of comedy is guaranteed the perfect Five Chop rating!
Secret of Tai Chi is about a young martial arts aficionado who duels with a nasty military man.
UFC FIGHT PASS official review: If you’re squeamish, this one may not be for you. The movie can be described as 80% fighting, 20% dialogue. It strikes us as unfair at times when some fights are wildly unfair. Villains or not, there are a lot of weapons used and it’s a blessing all the characters made it out in the shape they did. You can’t help but wonder how many actors got hurt in the making of this bruiser!
Quote of the film: “You’re not a gentleman, you’re a joker.”
Official score: It’s a tough call for Secret of Tai Chi. The acting is 5 Chop worthy, the plot is 5 Chop worth, the star power is 5 Chop worthy, but the weaponry is a little scary. It’s to the point that even eating meals seems to be a struggle because of all the weaponry and fight scenes. That being said, the happy ending makes up for it all earning this film a perfect 5 Chop rating.
A young man (Ben Lam) learns the story of a legendary hero (Donnie Yen) who lost his memory yet triumphed over adversity.
UFC FIGHT PASS official review: Donnie Yen has done it again! The recipient of almost every Hong Kong Film Award under the sun flexed his muscles yet again. It’s all business in this classic from the first moments. With a disdain for old people, doubts and losing as a whole, Fung Man-Hin finds out through a series of sporadic fights and flashbacks that the life he lives isn’t honorable and he must change his ways.
Quote of the film: “Not everybody will get old. If you’ve got a strong enough will, you’ll win.”
Quote of the film runner up: “Nice kick! Right in the nuts!”
Official score: We all learn a lot about ourselves when we take in a great film. The New Big Boss will make everybody spend time imagining the backstory on every elderly person they encounter. It’s the kind of film that makes you think, “What a journey everybody goes through.” There’s more heart than violence and more fight scenes than almost any movie out there. Easy to award a perfect 5 Chop rating.
When two unqualified crooks stumble upon a “score” so heavy the police and Triads both end up in the mix, it becomes a bumpy ride for everybody.
UFC FIGHT PASS official review: Each one of the movies has their own unique personality. Yes, Madam is no different. Strepsil and Asprin play villains with so much quirk and pizzazz that you can’t help but chuckle along with their goofy antics. If you have any heart at all, you’ll want everybody to walk away a winner by the time the credits roll.
Quote of the film: “Women’s clothes?! I’m lucky tonight!”
Official score: As if Strepsil and Asprin weren’t funny enough, there’s plunger bow and arrows, cross-dressing, an underpants-nabbing child and all the goofy hijinks a cast can get themselves into. The dual subtitles with more of the forgivable typos nobody’s counting guide you through a film that definitely gets 5 Chops. Just make sure you’re finished with your belly laughs before you start chopping!
A computer genius, Fu Tien-Ming, turns himself into a hero, “Black Mask,” in an experiment. He begins to fight against crimes in the city, particularly the “Red Goddess Gang.”
UFC FIGHT PASS official review: Don’t read the description and not watch the movie immediately after, because not watching Fu Tien-Ming saving the day will have you biting your nails to the bone or waking up in sweats depending on how long you wait to watch the movie. Straight out of the gate the action is underway and thankfully so, as this is definitely going to have you on the edge of your seats.
Quote of the film: “When I suggested to seduce housewives you were stirred!”
Quote of the film runner up: “Shadow Mask, I don’t think you are as fast as bullets!”
Official score: Both film buffs and the average joe looking for attention will appreciate the story and the action. It’s a scary plot, but not gratuitously frightening. For that, it’s a lock for a perfect 5 Chop rating.
Park Min-Wah gets a tip that a rival mob has stored $10 million in cash. After pinpointing the location, Min-Wah decides to remain under the radar by hiring outsiders to perform the heist.
UFC FIGHT PASS official review: Mystery, action, scheming, action, double-crossing and more action. This movie is everything you could ask for in not only a kung-fu movie, but a movie itself. With exploding cars, about a dozen encounters in rush hour traffic, and a police chase all within the first ten minutes, film buffs and thrill seekers alike are sure to flock to UFC FIGHT PASS to get their hearts racing.
Quote of the film: “The guy inside is Po Tin Hung. He’s boss of an underground bank. In the hood will be bulk of dirty money. He’s going to use it to buy narcotics. We’re doing a kind deed if we kill him.”
Quote of the film runner-up: “Say, is all the money here?”
“Who are you?”
“Ask people in hell for an answer.”
Official score: Normally this type of film would get a 4.5 rating, but the dual subtitle feature with a number of typos and a speed that makes it almost possible to keep up with the dialogue provides a mental workout. Those features boost the official score to a perfect 5.
With a nuclear detonator missing and suspected to be in the hands of the dangerous Jason Slade, agent Tracy Pride, along with her sister and Dragon, team up to hunt down Slade before it’s too late.
UFC FIGHT PASS official review: The chemistry between sisters Tracy and Joyce is fun-loving and accurate enough to leave any viewer rushing to Wikipedia to see if there is, in fact, a genetic link between the two. But with precious time ticking and the world possibly in the hands of this small team, including Beverly Hills Ninja’s Robin Shou, there won’t be any web-surfing during the 86 minutes you’re glued to the edge of your seat.
Quote of the film: “You lying bitch, I’d love to rip your throat out!”
Official score: A lesser plotline would result in a lesser review due to the fact that one can’t watch Joyce kicking butt without being reminded of “Wonderboy” Thompson, taking you out of the scene. Thankfully, with sub-plots such as her tumultuous relationship with her father, Slade’s relationship with his father, who built the bank from the ground up, keeps you locked in the whole time. Easy score of 5 out of 5.