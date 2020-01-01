Kung Fu Movies To Watch On UFC FIGHT PASS

LION VS LION

Two wayward kung-fu students unwittingly become anti-Ching patriots.

UFC FIGHT PASS official review: From the opening minutes of the film, watermelons are chopped with swords, men are put to death and slam poetry graces the screen. Of the movies recommended so far, it has the most diverse weaponry used, some for just assaults, some for fair fights. It’s the first time we’ve watched and said, “More weapons please!” While we do side with movies that tend to end with fair fights, we do warn you that the final fight scene does feature Lo Meng and Wong Yue teaming up to fight a Qing general. So, if you’re not a fan of unfair fights, feel free to turn your head.

Quote of the Film: “Hey! Do you want to know something? The general will coming to see which one of us has the longest thing. The one with the longest will become the captain!”

Official score: In 1990, LL Cool J coined the phrase, “destruction, terror and mayhem!” in his career defining hit, “Mama Said Knock You Out” and it’s quite possible he watched Lion vs Lion before penning that phrase! Just when you think this movie has too much action, they drop a laugh bomb on you that helps stabilize your brain before going right back into even more action. This balance helps give Lion vs Lion the perfect Five Chop rating.