Krzysztof Jotko Hopes Meerschaert Is Ready

DUBLIN, IRELAND - OCTOBER 24: (L-R) Krzysztof Jotko punches Scott Askham in their middleweight fight during the UFC event at 3Arena on October 24, 2015 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Some will read this or hear Jotko detailing the different ailments and maladies he dealt with last year and suggest that the veteran is offering up excuses for his performances; looking for a way to deflect from catching a loss against Strickland and struggling against Cirkunov.

But there is a difference between excuses and explanations, which is what Jotko is offering.

At no point does he detract from Strickland’s efforts or put forth any “I’d have won if I was healthy” arguments; he’s simply filling people in on the bits that transpire behind the scenes, the challenges he faced on his way to the Octagon last year.

It’s not done to minimize unfavorable results or try and prop up tepid performances, but rather to give fans a more complete picture of what these athletes go through and might be dealing with when they step into the UFC cage.

And thankfully, Jotko hasn’t been dealing with any such injuries or illnesses this time around, which is why he’s champing at the bit to get back to work this weekend.

“Thank God I don’t have an injury for this fight; I don’t need to fight with my body,” said Jotko, who carries a 23-5 record into his clash with Meerschaert on Saturday. “You can imagine how I feel now when I don’t have an injury — no broken ribs, no vomit.

“I’m f****** ready for violence this time! I’m f****** ready to show Gerald the Polish power!”

Famously durable and one of the most experienced competitors on the roster, never mind the middleweight division, Meerschaert arrives in Las Vegas on the best run of his UFC career, having collected three straight submission victories to move his record to 9-6 inside the Octagon and 34-14 overall.