“I want to be the best, so if you want to be the best, you must train with the best - the best guys, the best coaches - and this is why I came to Florida,” said Jotko, who has been training with the renowned American Top Team squad. “I came here to train and be the UFC champ.”

Nearly six years into his run on the UFC roster, Jotko has gone through the ups and downs of life in the Octagon and is still standing. From five-fight winning streaks to three-fight losing skids, Jotko has seen it all, and following an April victory over Alen Amedovski, he’s feeling like the best is yet to come.

“A hundred percent,” he said. “I feel I've grown up now. I'm stronger and smarter, and after my three losses and a lot of injuries, I feel like I'm a different fighter and a different person.”