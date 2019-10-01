Kron Gracie Owns The Pressure That His Name Brings

In his UFC debut in February, Gracie represented those groups well, securing a submission victory over Alex Caceres in under three minutes. He believes that test and all of the adversity that he’s faced has prepared him for UFC Tampa and a co-main event bout against Cub Swanson.

“I’m very grateful, first of all. I’m very grateful to be in this position to have let all my training and my skills get to this point,” Gracie said. “But it’s not like a surprise to me and it’s not nothing new.”

When Gracie was fighting in Japan back in 2016, he was the main event and that’s because of his skill set, not just his name. He believes both his talent and his name have helped make him someone that fight fans want to watch.

And they will get that chance on Saturday when he goes to battle with Swanson.