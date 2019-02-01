Kron Gracie: I'm Designed For This

“I don’t know how to explain that exactly,” said Kron. “My grandfather started this and he had a lot of kids and his mission was to create a lot of champions, and so he did that in the second generation. And then the third generation, there’s a lot of kids too, and I think as the generations go on, it’s easier to live off the name and it’s easier to not compete because you can have a gym and you can open doors through jiu-jitsu without having it be necessary to compete. I’m the third generation, and I’ve always been one to want to represent for the family and want to compete, and with my jiu-jitsu career, eventually I’d get to this point.”

There’s a gravity to the 30-year-old that you don’t hear in many UFC debutants. Of course, Gracie isn’t like other UFC debutants, but there is little of the giddy excitement for fight night in the big show that you hear from his peers. There’s also no talk of titles, fame, money or anything else that usually comes with a chat with a professional athlete. So yeah, Kron Gracie is one of the more unique fighters to make it to the Octagon.

“Of course I like it, but it’s not easy and it doesn’t mean that I’m laughing about it or joking about it,” he said. “I am a serious person. Whatever cards I was dealt in my life has made me who I am to this point and most of the time I’m kind of serious and I do things the way I do. But that doesn’t mean that I would have it any other way. In this life, we’re all gonna die for something, we’ve all gotta die one day, so this is just what I was born to do. I was born to be in these situations, I was born to get past this hurdle in my life and get past this fight because this is what’s gonna make me a better man. And I think that’s my mission right now, to get past these UFC fights, and then who knows what can happen after that. But I feel like I’d be running away from a lot of growth in my life. It doesn’t mean that it’s easy or that I’m laughing or joking about it, but I understand that this is what I gotta do right now. So I enjoy it as much as I can, and I’m very grateful for the fact that I’m healthy enough to even step into an Octagon. I’m already grateful to have that ability, which most people in the world will never have.”