Kris Moutinho Is Enjoying The Process

Moutinho’s journey is well-documented at this point. He accepted a short-notice opportunity against Sean O’Malley in 2021, losing but fighting the future champion valiantly. A second knockout loss got him cut from the roster, but Moutinho rebounded with five consecutive finishes on the regional scene. The fight game—the unforgiving beast that it is—presented him the reward of another short-notice opportunity in June 2025, this time against the then-undefeated knockout artist Malcolm Wellmaker in Wellmaker’s backyard. The opportunity was too good to let pass, but Moutinho suffered a devastating knockout loss. Maintaining one’s passion despite all those high-profile disappointments is difficult, but Moutinho found his way, and he is embracing each part of the journey heading into his bout with Cristian Quiñonez at UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Kavanagh.

Get Your Tickets For UFC Mexico This Saturday

“I came in when I was a young man; I wanted to be a UFC champion,” Moutinho told UFC.com. “Along the line, this sport got a little hard on me. I faded into myself and was kind of ready to give up, but now, I’m just excited.”

The 33-year-old speaks like the veteran he is, one with 21 professional bouts and nearly 10 years of professional experience under his belt. With his bucket still full of motivation, Moutinho went back to work with the New England Cartel to sharpen his tools and once again pursue that elusive UFC win.