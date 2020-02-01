Kowalkiewicz Has Something To Prove To Herself

Kowalkiewicz switched up her training camp, she made the transition from vegetarian to vegan and she invested more time into her own health. These efforts aren’t a method of returning to the fighter that was 10-0 once upon a time; Kowalkiewicz views this as a time to prove to herself that she still has that fire burning inside.

“I want to prove to myself that I can still be a fighter,” Kowalkiewicz said. “This is the most important thing for me.”

Kowalkiewicz will attempt to get back to her winning ways at UFC Auckland this weekend against Yan Xiaonan, who is 4-0 in the UFC. It will be a great test to see if Kowalkiewicz’s lifestyle changes will put her right back into the mix at 115 pounds.