The Korean Zombie Is Primed To Make History

The fight wasn’t going his way even before a dislocated shoulder in the fourth round halted any momentum he had generated to that point, but when UFC.com visited Jung in Arizona as he prepared for his second title shot at UFC 273 and asked about his memories of that night, what stands out was the weight of the moment and opponent.

“At that time, Jose Aldo was a scary fighter,” Jung told UFC.com. “That is the biggest feeling I had at that time. Maybe I was thinking nobody could beat Jose Aldo. So, when he was in front of me, I was feeling scared. That same situation wouldn’t happen this time.”

Training out of Fight Ready MMA in Scottsdale, Arizona, Jung’s evolution from all-action madman to more of a technical brawler has fueled his path back to a chance at gold and supplanting current champ Alexander Volkanovski.

This was particularly stark in his effort against Dan Ige. In what felt like a must-win fight for Jung in terms of maintaining his position at the top of the rankings, he turned in a gritty performance that included much more grappling than most are accustomed to seeing from him. The unanimous decision win was his first since 2008, as well as the first time he’d gone to the judges in consecutive fights since that same year. However, it was the kind of highly technical performance Eddie Cha, Jung’s full-time head coach since 2019, wanted from his fighter-turned-friend.