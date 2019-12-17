The Korean Zombie Brings It All Back Home

Performances of that kind don’t require apologies of any sort, and if he hasn’t completely embraced the loss since that autumn night in 2018, he is a little more contemplative about it now.

“Even when I lose in a competition, I learn a lot. It makes me come back being an even better athlete. Now, my greatest thing is that I am stronger because of that match.”

For his part, Moicano would probably agree. Leaving nothing to chance or the scorecards, Jung didn’t even need a full minute get back into the win column at UFC Greenville.

It’s worth noting that of the 286 significant strikes Zombie has landed in his UFC tenure, 242 of those landed on his opponent’s heads. That sort of accuracy combined with his own particular power would make it stranger if his opponent’s didn’t get knocked out. In short, the Korean Zombie is a headhunter and he’s coming for you.

His main event against Frankie Edgar this Saturday has all the potential to be an early holiday gift for fight fans. It’s a bit of a “makeup game” for the pair, who were originally slated to fight on that fateful night in Denver, until Rodriguez stepped in for an injured Edgar. This time, Edgar is delaying his bantamweight debut and Zombie is postponing his date with Brian Ortega to satisfy this long-desired pairing.