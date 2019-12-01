The Korean Superboy Returns

“I want to build up again and fight Stephens again,” he confirmed.

He made similar overtures to Swanson last October when he wrote on Instagram:

“Swanson’s recent fight was amazing and he is a fighter that I have always respected. I came across his recent interview that he believes that we need to have a rematch in which we owe to the fans. I also strongly feel the same but unfortunately I haven’t finished my military duties where it restricts me from flying overseas. Also I understand that he was just fought in UFC Fight Night 161 and that he would need to rest and recover but if him and the UFC can organize a fight in Busan, I guarantee that it will be the craziest fight of 2019!”

Anyone who saw that match would agree, but it will have to remain on our wish lists for the time being. Still, the matchmakers had fans in mind when they slated Choi to return against Canada’s Charles Jourdain. The former TKO featherweight champion shares Choi’s proclivity for finishing his fights, and the “Korean Superboy” recognized the potential for fireworks.