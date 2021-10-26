Kolton Englund Looks To Turn Heads | Dana White's Contender Series

After being diagnosed with cancer, beating it and losing his mother, Englund has gone 3-0 in absolutely dominant performances, earning him a Fury FC title shot. Before the big day even came close, Englund got the call that he would be fighting in front of UFC President Dana White instead.

The world outside of Fury FC may not know the beast they’re about to encounter, but the fighters under the Houston-based promotion are all breathing a breath of fresh air after witnessing his last performance.

Englund’s master class of head movement and pugilism was one of the most dominant performances on UFC FIGHT PASS’s 2021 schedule. The performance was so strong Englund surprised himself.

“Me and Coach Lester train a lot on slipping, bobbing and weaving, countering of the punches, kicks, and elbows,” Englund said. “I think that it just kind of became a habit and I had never done it. I jumped into the fight and it just kind of revealed itself. In the middle of the fight, I was like, ‘Whoa.’ I guess it’s just sort of muscle memory because I’ve been doing it for so long in training.”

Englund explains that while he does fight with emotion, he’s able to wrangle it in and, emotion or not, he won’t be focused on making an impression on the UFC President with his personality.