 Skip to main content
UFC Fight Pass
UFC Fight Pass

Kody Steele Looking To Make A Splash In 2023 | UFC FIGHT PASS

Fury FC’s Kody Steele Looks To Give The Fans And The UFC A Good Look At His Arsenal In 2023
By Walker Van Wey, UFC FIGHT PASS • Jan. 26, 2023

It was a slow 2022, but Kody Steele is planning a full MMA takeover in 2023

After making his professional MMA debut early last year at Fury FC 56, Kody Steele had z quick run up the ranks in mind. He cruised to a decisive decision win in his debut bout, and he turned up the temperature at the end of the year with a main event finish at the Fury Challenger Series.

He opened and closed the year with a bang, but thanks to a knee injury, there was nothing in between. He might have been able to push himself to compete, but at only 27 years old, Steele wisely rested up and prepared to run the table in 2023.

Order UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski

“This year I feel like I’m in a good place,” Steele said. “I know how to play the game better. Everybody’s dangerous, so I feel like I know everybody’s capable of winning. I’m going to start taking one fight at a time and start finishing dudes and see what kind of offers I can get. All my doors are open to everything, and if I stay healthy, I’d like to stay as busy as possible. I have this fight, and if I take no damage I’d like a quick turnaround.”

Despite his reputation in the Jiu jitsu world, Steele views himself as a well-rounded fighter with the ability to push a fighter to deep waters and sink them when they show weakness.

“My style is to have a good gas tank and constant pressure going forward, so it’s like I force the person to fight me,” Steele explained. “I either gas them out and take him out on the feet or I take him down and beat on him and he gives me a submission. At this point, I take whatever they give me.”

Steele is looking to take it one fight at a time but knows that with a busy, successful year, combined with his growing star power, it won’t be long until all the right eyes are on his fights. But that hasn’t - and won’t - interfere with gameplan or training. There’s always an opponent looking to make a name for themselves when they agree to fight him and he never forgets that.

“I don’t feel pressure or anything,” Steele said. “I train every day all day. I don’t drink my own Kool-Aid or anything like that. I just train hard, I work hard, and that’s where I get my confidence. When I have fun I feel like I’m a dangerous person.”

A jump straight from Fury FC to the UFC would obviously be ideal, but Steele knows that Dana White’s Contender Series might be his ticket to the big show.

The trip to stealing the show at DWCS like Bo Nickal did last year begins with a big outing at Fury FC 73.

“Contender’s good publicity and everything,” Steele said. “It’s a good way to get a good test, too. If I win these next couple fights, I’m looking at Contender Series. Contender Series, there’s a lot of tough guys there now. I think that’d be a good way for me to break into tough competition and get a fight in front of Dana. It would be a good test.”

Catch the return of Kody Steele at Fury FC 73, ONLY on UFC FIGHT PASS!

:
Jose Aldo of Brazil poses on the scale during the UFC 278 ceremonial weigh-in at Vivint Arena on August 19, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Hall Of Fame

José Aldo Named To UFC Hall Of Fame Class Of 2023

UFC today announced that former WEC and UFC featherweight champion José Aldo will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame’s ‘Modern Wing’ as a member of the Class of 2023.

Watch the Video
Community

Yair Rodriguez Brings Joy, Toys And Inspiration To…

More
Alexander Volkanovski of Australia reacts to his win over Max Holloway in the UFC featherweight championship fight during the UFC 276 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Alexander Volkanovski: Beating Makhachev Could Make Me…

UFC Featherweight Champion And Pound-For-Pound King Alexander Volkanovski Believes A Victory Over Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev At UFC 284 Could Cement His Legacy.

More
: