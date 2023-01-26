Kody Steele Looking To Make A Splash In 2023 | UFC FIGHT PASS

After making his professional MMA debut early last year at Fury FC 56, Kody Steele had z quick run up the ranks in mind. He cruised to a decisive decision win in his debut bout, and he turned up the temperature at the end of the year with a main event finish at the Fury Challenger Series.

He opened and closed the year with a bang, but thanks to a knee injury, there was nothing in between. He might have been able to push himself to compete, but at only 27 years old, Steele wisely rested up and prepared to run the table in 2023.

“This year I feel like I’m in a good place,” Steele said. “I know how to play the game better. Everybody’s dangerous, so I feel like I know everybody’s capable of winning. I’m going to start taking one fight at a time and start finishing dudes and see what kind of offers I can get. All my doors are open to everything, and if I stay healthy, I’d like to stay as busy as possible. I have this fight, and if I take no damage I’d like a quick turnaround.”