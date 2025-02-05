Kody Steele Is Here To Entertain

“Everybody was like, ‘Damn, man, that sucks,’ and yeah, I had to make the weight again. But also, I felt like I was peaking mentally at the right time. Mentally, I was like, oh my God, finally this camp's over and now I'm going to go home and see my friends and family back in Texas. I'm going to relax. And when the situation happened, I was supposed to fight on Tuesday and then be chilling on Wednesday, but instead I was supposed to fight Tuesday and then I found myself back in the gym on Wednesday with everybody, grinding and running around the mat and training and pushing, and I was just mentally exhausted.”

On October 8, Steele was back in the APEX, and this time, Chasen Blair showed up. A second-round knockout resulted, and the 29-year-old got his contract, one he breaks in this Saturday in Australia when he faces China’s Rongzhu on the UFC 312 card. So now that things have settled down, how come no one wants to fight Kody Steele?

That’s a loaded question, but Steele takes it.

“I think they just look into it too much,” he said. “I think they look at the ground game and they're like, ‘Well, I can't win here.’ And then they look at the striking and I'm knocking people out. So there's a danger factor on both ends of the sword. So I feel like it's a little scary, but I think what's going to happen is the only people who are going to want to fight me are the toughest guys, the dogs.”