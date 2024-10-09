Kody Steele Brought Out The Best In Ronaldo Junior

As much of a competitor as Junior is, he’s also a fan of grappling, so when the UFC presented him with Kody Steele’s name last FPI, he was as excited as the fans were.

“I always like to fight against guys like this,” Junior said. “I like guys who will go forward. In jiu jitsu there’s a lot of fighters who just want to win but they’re not really interested in putting on a show or fighting in a way that’s going to entertain the public. I watched some of Kody’s matches and he’s one of the guys that has a very unique style. He’s a great wrestler and he likes to do suplexes and stuff like this.”