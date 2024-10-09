Kody Steele Brought Out The Best In Ronaldo Junior

Announcements
Last FPI, Ronaldo Junior showed the FIGHT PASS world what he was all about; this time he plans on putting the whole sport on notice.
As much of a competitor as Junior is, he’s also a fan of grappling, so when the UFC presented him with Kody Steele’s name last FPI, he was as excited as the fans were.
Sign Up For UFC FIGHT PASS Today!
“I always like to fight against guys like this,” Junior said. “I like guys who will go forward. In jiu jitsu there’s a lot of fighters who just want to win but they’re not really interested in putting on a show or fighting in a way that’s going to entertain the public. I watched some of Kody’s matches and he’s one of the guys that has a very unique style. He’s a great wrestler and he likes to do suplexes and stuff like this.”
Ronaldo Junior gets the decision!!#FPI6 pic.twitter.com/MdmYy6YWDv— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) March 4, 2024
The grappling fanbase knows Junior’s high motor and submission skills and he knew a strong showing against Steele would also show the world what kind of wrestler he was, as well.
Junior ranks himself highly among the sports elite showmen, but the difference between himself and the field is that he’s exciting anywhere the match goes.
READ: UFC Fight Pass Invitational Rules and Scoring
“I see myself as a top five,” Junior said. “Every time I’m on, I’m bringing something unique, some type of intensity. I kind of force my opponents to fight the way I want to fight. I go fast, I go hard and they’re either going to match the pace or they’re going to break. If they match the pace, it’s going to be a really great match.”
KODY STEELE WITH THE SLAM!!#FPI6 pic.twitter.com/boGdaQnH0H— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) March 4, 2024
He proved to those who weren’t familiar with his skillset the kind of fireworks he brings, but what the people don’t realize is that the performance wasn’t special to Kody Steele, because Junior effortlessly wows the crowd every event he competes in.
“I’m the type of person that is always fighting forward,” Junior said. “Most of the fights that I do are best fights of the event. I don’t even force myself to fight to entertain the public, that’s just how I fight. I know how to go forward and be entertaining and get the job done.”
Every event is a new opportunity to show the world who he is, and Junior is grateful for the Kody Steele matchup, but is salivating at the opportunities a match with Isaque Bahiense will present to him.
Kody Steele survived quite a bit of trouble and we're headed to overtime!#FPI6 pic.twitter.com/SDxJbvjLF8— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) March 4, 2024
“Kody is a wrestler and he loves to suplex, which is really cool, but it’s more like a standing game. When the fight goes to the ground it’s a little different. He doesn’t have the same amount of excitement,” Junior laid out. “Isaque doesn’t have as much wrestling excitement, but I think he’s more well-rounded. The last couple fights I saw him competing were really fun and he was able to submit his opponents, so it’s just a different style.”
Junior guarantees another Match of the Night performance, and after wins over two different high-paced styles, he’ll prove to every competitor out there that he’s just a flat out problem in submission grappling.
“I’m going to be difficult for everyone,” Junior said. “The way that I move and the pace that I put on, it’s just hard for anyone to slow me down or finish me. Everyone who goes against me is expecting a war.”
Kody Steele's head movement is even slick on the mat#FPI6 pic.twitter.com/HmNY5PHVGE— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) March 4, 2024
His gameplan every match is to push forward and his opponents’ gameplan is to simply hope to slow him down and he knows it. Will Isaque Bahiense have what it takes to do what Kody Steele couldn’t?
Find out Thursday, October 10, ONLY on UFC FIGHT PASS!
For the greatest action across the world of combat sports sign up TODAY for UFC FIGHT PASS!
Tags
Interviews