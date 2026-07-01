The Knockouts | 2026 Half-Year Awards

We’ve already touched on The Newcomers and The Submission, and today, we’re tackling the knockouts, where we had our first unanimous winner, but also the most performances earning votes, which highlights what an action-packed year it has been thus far.

HALF-YEAR AWARDS: The Newcomers | The Submissions

Here are the knockouts that stood out the most between January and June.

1.Alexa Grasso vs Maycee Barber

If you’re going to make a case for anything else being the top knockout in the first half of 2026, it has to involve championship stakes because honestly, this is one of the best knockouts in the last five years and it should take top spot on every list like this that is produced.

Grasso was controlling the fight in the early going, getting ahead thanks to her crisp boxing and superior hand speed, looking like the full version of the fighter who rose to the top of the division for the first time since upsetting Valentina Shevchenko back at Noche UFC in 2023. Things were playing out similarly to their first meeting, where Grasso was able to keep Barber on the outside, unable to land, for much of the contest before the Dana White’s Contender Series graduate finally decided to press forward with genuine purpose.