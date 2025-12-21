The Knockouts | 2025 UFC.com Awards

If there was one thing Murphy was missing from his case as a top contender in the featherweight division, it was a signature finish that could serve as the focus of his sizzle reel for the promotional video hyping his championship opportunity.

And then he went out and manufactured that highlight, doing it in the biggest spot of his career, against an opponent that came into the fight commanding the lion’s share of the attention.

Pico was a blue-chip prospect as a teenager and after some early struggles as a pro, he’d put together a quality run under the Bellator MMA banner before signing with the UFC. He was instantly being discussed as a potential title challenger for 2-time champ Alexander Volkanovski. Murphy, despite entering their UFC 319 clash on an 8-fight winning streak and with an unbeaten 8-0-1 mark in the Octagon — not to mention a 17-0-1 record overall — was viewed as a great technical fighter who too-often won solid, but unspectacular decisions.

Through the first three minutes of the contest, it was a competitive fight with both men staying true to who they are. Murphy utilizing technically sound striking, solid footwork and good defensive skills to keep himself upright, and Pico mixing his clean boxing with forward pressure and peaks at getting the fight to the canvas. But as Pico offered a little shake step and came forward, Murphy spun and put his right elbow in the center of his forehead, ending the fight in the blink of an eye.